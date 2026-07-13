Vendor shot dead in St Thomas

The St Thomas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old vendor Valmore Anthony Henry, otherwise called 'Scabo', of Danvers Pen in the parish.

Reports are that about 11:10 pm, residents heard explosions in an area known as Ball Ground. Checks were made and Henry was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The police were alerted and a team responded. Henry was found lying in blood. The scene was processed, and his body was removed to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the killing.

The Morant Bay Criminal Investigation Branch is continuing its probe into the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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