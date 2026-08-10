25-y-o St Mary man charged for allegedly breaking into house in Kingston

The Elleston Road police on Saturday charged a man with breaking into a house.

Charged with burglary and larceny is 25-year-old Ojay Duffus of Highgate, St Mary.

The police report that about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, a woman securely locked her dwelling located along Lloyd Road in Kingston and left the premises.

Upon returning the following day, she was informed by a neighbour that her house door was open and Duffus was seen running from the premises, the police reported.

Duffus was subsequently confronted, and the police were summoned.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

On Saturday, August 8, Duffus was charged after a question-and-answer interview.

A date is to be set for him to go to court.

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