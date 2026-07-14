Caribbean governments urged to balance fuel subsidies amid US-Iran conflict

BRADES, Montserrat, CMC – Caribbean governments are being urged to carefully balance short-term fuel subsidies with long-term investments as the conflict between the United States and Iran drives up global oil prices and strains already limited public finances.

Speaking on a radio programme in Montserrat on Tuesday, Premier Reuben Meade said governments must be prudent in providing subsidies, warning that such measures ultimately come at a cost to taxpayers.

"Sometimes we provide subsidies at a tremendous cost to the government, and that cost has to be recouped in some way," said Meade, an economist. "So we have to be very prudent in how we introduce subsidies."

Meade said Montserrat has opted for targeted assistance rather than broad subsidies. The government has reduced the freight component used to calculate import duties by 50 per cent and subsidises public transport by assisting bus operators, whose passengers are among the island's lowest-income earners.

However, he said the territory lacks the fiscal space for wider subsidies because 67 cents of every government dollar is funded by the United Kingdom.

Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, executive director of the Development Bank for Resilient Prosperity (DBRP), said governments must weigh today's needs against tomorrow's sustainability.

"There is no free lunch," Leon said, noting that every subsidy comes with a cost. He argued that governments must carefully decide how to allocate scarce resources among critical areas such as healthcare, education, transportation and social support while safeguarding future economic stability.

Leon also urged citizens to play a role by reducing consumption where possible, saying governments should focus on easing hardship while investing in long-term resilience.

Oil prices have climbed to their highest level in a month as hostilities between the United States and Iran entered a third day, raising concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose by as much as 3.8 per cent on Tuesday after jumping 9.6 per cent the previous day. Prices have increased by about 19 per cent since the conflict began.

Meade warned that higher oil prices could significantly increase the cost of fuel subsidies, diverting funds from critical development projects.

He said Montserrat is instead prioritising investments in renewable energy, including geothermal and solar power, to reduce long-term dependence on imported fuel.

"If we provided the subsidies, that shortfall would have to be financed through borrowing, which means the people would have to pay the interest and the debt," Meade said.

He argued that while targeted assistance may be necessary during periods of high fuel prices, governments must remain focused on investments that strengthen long-term energy security and economic resilience.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.