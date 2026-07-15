Books, boots and brilliance - Sts Peter and Paul’s PEP ace Darien Hudlin finds winning formula for exams

While many students preparing for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) were narrowing their focus to books and past papers, Darien Hudlin was chasing a different goal – a spot on his school’s football team.

Without telling his mother, the young scholar turned up for trials at the end of grade five, determined to earn a coveted place as goalkeeper for Sts Peter and Paul Preparatory in St Andrew.

“He came home afterwards and told me, ‘Mummy, ... .’ I called the coach, and he had made the team,” his mother, Dr Alison Bailey, a dentist, recalled with a laugh.

Months later, Darien, who remained active in football, piano and tennis while pursuing his other interests, proved that academic success did not require him to put his passions on hold while preparing for the demanding PEP examination.

The 11-year-old scored 394.5 in PEP, earning a Government Scholarship and securing a place at his first-choice school, Wolmer’s Boys’ School.

For many parents, allowing a child to join a sports team while preparing for one of the most demanding examinations of their primary school years would have been a difficult. But Bailey believed success should not come at the expense of her only child’s interests.

“I also believe [that] outside of the academics, you have to build everything else,” she said. “He got his time to do football. He got his time to rest. He got his time to read. But the schoolwork had to be done.”

The scholarship, however, came as a surprise to Darien, whose main focus was simply to do his best – a principle that has guided him throughout his academic journey.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “My aim was to do my best and get my first-choice school.”

That mindset carried him through months of preparation. Darien rotated subjects daily, completed past papers and spent time strengthening the areas where he needed improvement.

Outside the classroom, the aspiring pilot continued playing football as his school’s goalkeeper. He also played the piano and tennis, followed Formula One racing, and pursued interests such as aviation and tubing.

“I had time to do them and enjoy what I like,” said Darien, who appeared humble and reserved, yet articulate beyond his years.

Unlike Darien, however, his grade-six teacher, Tianna Howell, was not surprised by the result. She had recognised his potential long before the scholarship results were announced.

“I remember having a conversation with the principal and telling her that Darien could possibly be one of the students who would receive a Government Scholarship this year,” she said.

Howell described Darien as determined, dedicated and hardworking, noting that while he enjoys playing like any other child, he understands when it is time to focus.

“He gets the work done without any complaints.”

The achievement has also been a proud moment for Howell, marking the second Government Scholarship earned by one of her students.

“I always tell my students that their success is my success as well,” she said. “Whenever they achieve something great, it’s as though I achieved something great, too.”

Darien’s accomplishment has brought pride to his school community, with teachers, administrators and parents celebrating his success.

For Bailey, the scholarship represents more than a single examination result. It is the culmination of years of hard work, encouragement and teamwork involving Darien, his teachers and his family.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” she said. “He’s consistently done well. As he told you, he was second in class. He’s been consistently second in class for about four years, but always with an A-plus average, always involved.”

She added that she was proud her son had ended his primary school journey with such an achievement.

“He worked hard,” she said.

Bailey praised educators who identified her son’s abilities from an early age, including kindergarten teacher Melinda Brown, grade-two teacher Nikisha Burley, and grade-three teacher Fayon Biggs.

She also credited Howell for continuing to push her son and believing he had the potential to earn the scholarship. Bailey recalled Howell telling her she expected him to receive one.

Darien’s grandparents also played an important role during the PEP preparation period, helping him practise, review lessons and stay on track.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Bailey said.

While celebrating her son’s achievement, Bailey acknowledged that preparing for PEP can be demanding for both students and parents.

“The curriculum is heavy,” she said, adding that some content may be better suited for high school.

“I find that it’s a lot. I wonder sometimes about the children who don’t have parents or guardians, whoever it is that can actually support them through the material,” she said.

In the meantime, as he prepares to enter high school, Darien is looking forward to meeting new friends, exploring new activities and continuing to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot.

His advice to other students preparing for PEP reflects the same principle that guided him: “Always do your best.”

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com