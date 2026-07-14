Judiciary addresses treatment of motorists at Corporate Area traffic ticket event, over $97 million in fines paid

The Judiciary has addressed concerns raised about motorists who were detained during last week's Traffic Ticket Public Days at the National Arena in St Andrew and their treatment.

It indicated that drivers who were unable to immediately pay court-imposed fines were temporarily accommodated in a designated changing room while arrangements were being made for their next steps.

According to the Judiciary, the changing room included access to bathroom facilities and that the holding area was maintained in a clean and hygienic condition throughout the event.

Further, it said that a medical team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness was stationed immediately beside the area to ensure that, should any medical need arise, prompt assessment and assistance were readily available.

"The Judiciary remains committed to ensuring that all court operations are conducted in a manner that upholds the rule of law, respects the dignity of every individual, and safeguards the rights and welfare of all persons who come before the courts," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Judiciary said that those detained were not members of the general public with outstanding warrants but were individuals who, after appearing before the court, were unable to pay the fines imposed.

It stated that these persons represented a relatively small number of those who participated in the traffic ticket initiative.

"Preliminary data indicates that 10 persons were taken into custody on Wednesday, July 8, because they were unable to pay their fines, while six persons were taken into custody on Thursday, July 9, under similar circumstances," said the Judiciary, which noted that data for both days are still being finalised and collated.

"In several instances, persons were afforded time to contact relatives or friends who could assist them with payment of the fines. Where payment could not be made, individuals awaited transportation by the police to the relevant police stations, in accordance with established legal procedures," it added.

According to the Judiciary, at least one individual taken into custody on Wednesday indicated that he had attended the event prepared to serve the custodial sentence rather than pay the fine imposed.

"Thousands of persons attended and were able to settle their cases without incident. The number of individuals who were ultimately taken into custody represented a very small fraction of the persons served during the exercise."

Meanwhile, the Judiciary indicated that preliminary information shows that $97,454,200 was paid in fines over the two-day exercise.

It stated that the total number of traffic tickets disposed of, along with other operational statistics, is still being finalised.

A comprehensive update on the exercise will be provided upon completion of the data verification and reconciliation process, said the Judiciary.

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