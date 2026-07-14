Man fatally stabbed in Gregory Park

Detectives in St Catherine are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man during a dispute in Gregory Park, Portmore, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Frederick Adams, 47, of Hatfield Avenue, Gregory Park.

Reports are that at about 12:40 a.m. on July 13, Adams became involved in a dispute with a man who lived at the same address.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Adams in the upper body.

Adams reportedly ran from the premises before collapsing at a nearby property.

The police were summoned, and Adams was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Caymanas Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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