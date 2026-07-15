JamBar hosts financial-empowerment forum for lawyers

The Jamaican Bar Association (JamBar), in partnership with Scotiabank, hosted a fireside chat on personal development and financial empowerment for legal professionals on Saturday at the Scotiabank Corporate Learning Centre in Kingston.

The event, held under the theme “Investing in Yourself and Your Wealth”, was organised by JamBar’s membership committee as part of its efforts to support members beyond the traditional practice of law.

Bringing together attorneys, legal professionals, and invited guests, the forum focused on personal well-being, professional branding, financial literacy, and long-term wealth creation. The fireside-chat format encouraged direct engagement between speakers and participants while providing opportunities for networking and the exchange of ideas.

Opening remarks were delivered by JamBar President Tenneshia Watkins, and Membership Committee Chairman Chevánt Hamilton outlined the committee’s vision for programmes that addd value to the membership experience.

“The practice of law demands far more than technical legal knowledge in an increasingly dynamic profession and evolving economy,” Hamilton said. “Success requires resilience, financial discipline, meaningful professional relationships, and a commitment to continuous personal development. Through this initiative, the Membership Committee sought to create a platform where members could gain practical insights to strengthen both their professional trajectories and personal well-being.”

The programme featured two discussion panels.

The first, “Personal Well-being and Professional Branding”, was moderated by JamBar Vice-President Malike Kellier and featured attorney, corporate strategist, and Consulting Services Limited CEO Rochelle Cameron. Drawing on her professional experience, Cameron discussed authentic personal branding, leadership, career development, and maintaining personal well-being.

A second session, “Wealth Management and Financial Literacy”, was moderated by Pamela Douglas, Scotiabank’s senior manager for Small Business, Caribbean North and Central. Panellists Tankerlesia Chisholm, La Toya Bryan, and Sherene Todd offered guidance on budgeting, investing, insurance planning, wealth preservation, and building long-term financial resilience.

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session and a networking reception.

Hamilton said the initiative reflects the committee’s broader commitment to responding to the changing needs of the legal profession.

“Our vision is for membership in the Jamaican Bar Association to extend beyond professional representation and advocacy,” Hamilton stated. “We are committed to creating opportunities that foster learning, meaningful networking, personal growth and professional excellence.”

Watkins said the event demonstrated the association’s commitment to providing practical benefits to its members.

“This fireside chat reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering tangible value to our members,” she said, adding that “engagements such as these are designed to add tangible value to JamBar membership, ensuring that members benefit from initiatives that enrich their professional practice while supporting their personal growth and well-being”.