Modern NCB branch adds momentum to Falmouth’s revival

Western Bureau:

Last week’s opening of National Commercial Bank Jamaica’s (NCB) new branch in Falmouth, Trelawny was warmly welcomed by residents and business leaders, many of whom say the facility offers a far more comfortable banking experience than the previous location.

Among those celebrating the move is Dennis Seivwright, a businessman, long-time NCB customer, and former president of the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce. He believes the modern branch not only improves customer service but also signals renewed confidence in the historic Georgian town.

“What stood out to me first was that people can now wait comfortably. That is a big deal. There is even a public restroom now, which wasn’t available before. Those may seem like small things, but they show care and respect for Jamaican people,” said Seivwright, director of SWV Investments in Duncans, Trelawny.

After decades of banking with NCB, Seivwright says he views the institution as more than a financial partner.

“NCB became family ... . In business, I’ve learnt that relationships matter. The managers knew their customers, understood the community, and treated people with respect. I only hope technology never replaces that personal touch,” he said.

The previous branch, he recalled, was often hampered by practical shortcomings, including limited parking, insufficient seating, and a lack of privacy. The new facility addresses many of those concerns.

Perrin Gayle, NCB’s executive vice-president of retail banking, said the investment of more than US$1 million ($158.5 million) was shaped by customer feedback and reflects the bank’s long-term commitment to western Jamaica.

“Our goal was never simply to build a larger branch. Our customers told us they wanted a banking environment that was more comfortable, more accessible, and better suited to how they bank today,” he said. “We listened, and this new branch reflects that commitment while reinforcing our confidence in Falmouth’s continued growth and development.”

Others see the development as part of a broader effort to strengthen Falmouth’s economy.

Dr Carey Wallace, executive director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, whose organisation has invested heavily in projects such as the Falmouth Artisan Village, said the new branch complements wider initiatives aimed at revitalising the town.

“Tourism succeeds when communities succeed,” said Wallace. “Investments in modern financial services give entrepreneurs, residents, and businesses the confidence and tools they need to grow. When private sector organisations invest alongside public sector initiatives like the artisan village, they help create the kind of thriving local economy that benefits both visitors and the people who call Falmouth home.”

For Seivwright, however, the significance of the investment extends beyond banking. He sees it as an endorsement of Falmouth’s future and a reminder of the town’s often-overlooked potential.

“This investment says that Falmouth is alive. It tells people this town is still worth investing in,” he said. “People should be able to walk and enjoy this historic town. Falmouth had running water before New York City. We have something very special here that needs to be preserved and celebrated.”

He believes continued investment, coupled with the preservation of the town’s heritage, could unlock even greater opportunities.

“If we continue investing in Falmouth, preserving its heritage and supporting its people, this town has an incredible future. Buildings matter, but it’s the people and the relationships inside them that make the real difference,” he added.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com