Parents urged to protect children’s health as new school year begins

Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, is urging parents to take proactive measures to protect their children’s health as the 2026/27 academic year gets under way.

He encourages families to put safeguards in place, including reinforcing good hygiene practices, healthy eating and adequate hydration, while ensuring that basic medications and first-aid supplies are available at home.

In a JIS News interview, Miller urged families to increase children’s consumption of fruits and vegetables while reducing their intake of sugar-sweetened beverages.

He noted that while some parents may consider healthy foods expensive, investing in proper nutrition can help prevent health problems and reduce the costs associated with treating them.

“Now we, as parents, do have to demonstrate that by eating our fruits and vegetables. [Some persons] might say vegetables and fruits are expensive… but your health is more important,” the Health Education Officer emphasised.

Miller is also reminding parents to ensure that children stay adequately hydrated, particularly during periods of high temperatures, by encouraging them to drink water regularly throughout the school day.

He further advises parents to keep basic health and first-aid supplies at home, including pain relievers such as Panadol or acetaminophen, as well as hydrogen peroxide and rubbing alcohol for treating minor cuts and wounds.

Miller noted that some of the most common illnesses children experience during the school term include colds and flu, gastroenteritis, and hand, foot and mouth disease.

Against this background, he said parents should help children understand the importance of healthy habits and the consequences of becoming ill, rather than simply telling them what to do.

“Sometimes we have to demonstrate what we are telling them; children tend to mimic or pattern our behaviour,” he said, underscoring the important role parents play in setting positive examples of healthy and hygienic practices.

Miller emphasised that regular handwashing, particularly after using the toilet and before eating, is also essential for reducing the spread of germs and viral illnesses.

Additionally, he said children should also be taught to exercise caution when purchasing food from vendors, particularly in areas where proper handwashing and food safety practices may not be consistently observed.

Meanwhile, Miller is reminding parents to ensure that their children’s vaccinations are up to date, noting that immunisation plays a critical role in protecting them against vaccine-preventable diseases.

- JIS News

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