Work commences to clear gullies and drains under KSAMC disaster mitigation programme

Work has commenced to clear 27 gullies and drains across nine coastal divisions at a cost of more than $23 million, under phase one of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) 2026 Disaster Mitigation programme.

Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Lorraine Dobson, made the announcement during the KSAMC’s meeting on Tuesday in downtown Kingston.

“We have commenced work on the first phase of the 2026 Disaster Mitigation programme. Under this phase, we will be focusing on critical gullies and drains. This proactive intervention forms part of the KSAMC’s ongoing effort to strengthen flood mitigation measures, improve the capacity of our drain infrastructure and reduce the risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall,” she said.

The Deputy Mayor said these works are critical to protecting lives, safeguarding property and improving the resilience of communities throughout the hurricane season.

She appealed to all citizens to observe responsible disposal practices to keep drains and gullies free of debris to prevent flooding.

“While the KSAMC remains committed to maintaining the municipality’s drainage network, I must appeal to residents, contractors and developers to exercise greater responsibility in the storage of building materials, particularly sand, marl, gravel and other aggregates,” Councillor Dobson said.

The Deputy Mayor emphasised that these materials should never be stored along the roadside or in locations where they can be washed into drains and gullies during rainfall.

“Far too often, the corporation is forced to divert scarce resources from essential road maintenance and other infrastructure work to remove silt, gravel and other debris that unnecessarily block the drainage system. This is a preventable problem and one that, ultimately, places an additional financial burden on already limited resources,” she said.

“I, therefore, urge every resident to play his or her part in protecting our drainage infrastructure by adopting responsible construction and waste management practices. We can reduce flooding, make more efficient use of public funds and build a cleaner, safer and more resilient Kingston and St. Andrew for all,” she added.

Dobson pointed out that all divisions will benefit from the mitigation programme.

- JIS News

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