Westmoreland man charged following motorcycle theft

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division have charged 32-year-old Davion Bailey, a farmer of Amity District, Westmoreland, with larceny of motor vehicle following an incident on Saturday, June 20.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 7:00 a.m., Bailey allegedly went to the complainant's home and asked to borrow a motorcycle valued at approximately J$100,000.

The complainant refused the request but instead offered to transport Bailey to his destination.

It was further reported that the pair made a stop along the roadway. While the complainant was away from the motorcycle, Bailey allegedly drove the motorcycle away. The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation was launched.

Bailey was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

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