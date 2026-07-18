Former ward of the state returns as healthcare benefactor with $5M donation

Former ward of the state Branatic Neufville returned to Jamaica in a different role – not as someone seeking help, but as a philanthropist committed to extending hope and improving the lives of others.

Neufville, owner of the United Kingdom-based Rice and Things Group of Companies, has donated more than $5 million in medical equipment and supplies to May Pen Hospital in Clarendon, and Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth – a donation stakeholders say will strengthen the Southern Regional Health Authority’s (SRHA) ability to provide patient care.

The donation includes 33 beds, 20 bedside lockers and medical sundries to be distributed between the two facilities.

The handover ceremony at May Pen Hospital on Thursday marked a significant personal milestone for Neufville, who reflected on his journey from the Summerfield Child Care Facility (formerly Summerfield Boys’ Home), and St Augustine Place of Safety in Clarendon, to becoming a champion for community development.

“I want to thank God for giving me the courage, the wisdom and the resources that He has blessed me with to be able to be in a position ... coming from being a ward of the state [to being able to] be a blessing to many that are less fortunate than I am,” he said.

Neufville said a thwarted suicide attempt became a defining moment that reshaped his perspective on life and purpose.

“That day, I realised that God has a purpose for every individual and we should not take our calling lightly. We should stand firm and ensure that we do all we can for humanity,” he said.

He credited members of the Jamaican diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) and other contributors who volunteered their time and resources to make the initiative possible.

Neufville also recognised Clarendon businessman Paul Cousins and other community members who assisted when the supplies arrived on the island.

“This is not about one person. It is about all those who have knocked doors, begged and pleaded, and chipped in, no matter how small it was,” he said.

Krystal Lee, minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said the donation would improve patient management, service delivery, and operational efficiency within the healthcare system.

She praised Neufville and other partners, noting that collaboration remains critical to strengthening healthcare delivery. Lee also highlighted the National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation, which provides a structured mechanism for receiving and managing donations to ensure resources reach areas where they are most needed.

The minister placed the contribution within the context of Jamaica’s recovery following Hurricane Melissa, noting that healthcare facilities had operated under extraordinary pressure.

She said the ministry’s Hurricane Health Response Programme, focused on relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, aims not only to restore services, but to create a more resilient healthcare system.

“Recovery is not a one-time event, neither is it simply about restoring what existed before. It is about building stronger, more resilient healthcare systems capable of withstanding future shocks,” Lee said.

Love for country

May Pen Mayor Joel Williams praised Neufville’s commitment to Jamaica, describing the donation as a reflection of his love for country and community.

“I want to commend you as a Jamaican who has Jamaica in your heart,” Williams said.

Williams also commended individuals and organisations supporting Clarendon’s development, including business leaders Cousins and Baron Stewart. He also recognised the organisers of Clarendon Jerk Festival, noting that the event’s previous staging resulted in a $200,000 donation to May Pen Hospital.

SRHA Board Chairman Michael Stern said the contribution would have far-reaching benefits for the southern region, which serves more than 600,000 residents.

While acknowledging progress within the healthcare system, Stern said more work remains, particularly following the devastation caused to Black River Hospital during Hurricane Melissa.

“Black River was totally demolished, and today you would not know that,” he said, pointing to rebuilding efforts supported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Health Fund (NHF).

Stern also highlighted advancements such as the digital patient records platform linking hospitals and clinics, which allows healthcare providers to access patient information more efficiently.

“The healthcare story in the southern region is one of resilience, transformation and continuous improvement,” Stern said.

For Neufville, however, the donation represents more than equipment – it represents purpose.

He paid tribute to the late James ‘Jim’ Thomas, former owner of Versalles Hotel in Clarendon, whom he described as a mentor and father figure who introduced him to business and hospitality.

Neufville said the lessons he learned from Thomas helped shape his entrepreneurial journey in Jamaica and the UK.

“It is not where we are, but the journey to get to where we are that is very important,” he said.

Urging that the donated resources be used for their intended purpose, Neufville added: “People die, but memories live on. What good is it for us to come this way if we do not impact lives along the way?”

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com