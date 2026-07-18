Police probing death of woman on St Catherine highway

The police in St Catherine are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly jumped from a moving car while travelling along the PJ Patterson Highway and was hit by another vehicle on Thursday.

The police say a search has been launched to locate the driver, who did not stop.

The deceased woman has been identified as 28-year-old Donique Thomas of Hibernia in Manchester.

The police reported that about 8:30 p.m., Thomas and a man were travelling in a 1997 Honda Civic motor car along the highway when an argument developed.

According to the police, the woman opened the passenger door and jumped from the vehicle.

The police said she was run over by another car that was travelling closely behind the Honda from which she had allegedly jumped.

The police said the driver of the second vehicle sped away from the scene.

Efforts are being made by the police to find the driver.

- Rasbert Turner

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