Double disaster - Holness, CARICOM offer condolences as maritime incidents rock Caribbean

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has expressed condolences to the government and people of Guyana following the capsizing of the MV Barima, which was carrying 116 passengers and a 17-member crew.

“I am deeply saddened by the capsizing of the MV Barima and the distress this incident has caused,” Holness said in a statement on social media.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I express our solidarity with President Irfaan Ali, the Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and especially to the families and loved ones of those affected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this event, as well as the brave rescue teams who continue their efforts with dedication and courage.

“We pray for strength and comfort for all those affected.”

At the same time, CARICOM said it was “deeply saddened” by the capsizing of the passenger ferry and that it was closely following the ongoing search-and-rescue operation to account for all passengers and crew.

The regional grouping extended its prayers and support to families anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones, while paying tribute to the courage, dedication and selfless efforts of rescue teams and others responding to the incident.

The vessel capsized on Saturday night while travelling to Port Kaituma, a small village in Guyana’s Barima-Waini administrative region.

Preliminary reports suggest that a large wave may have caused the incident, according to Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill. However, a full investigation is expected.

As of Sunday, 67 people, including 15 children, had been rescued as search-and-rescue teams continued efforts to account for everyone on board.

Edghill rejected reports that the vessel had been overloaded or suffered mechanical problems, saying the MV Barima was licensed to carry significantly more cargo and passengers than were on board. He said preliminary accounts pointed to tidal conditions, while cautioning that the cause would be subject to investigation.

Meanwhile, in St Lucia, at least three people are reported dead, several others injured and one person missing after two boats collided off the island’s west coast early Sunday.

The head-on collision occurred in waters between Soufrière and Canaries, involving one vessel travelling south and another heading north.

Several passengers reportedly suffered serious injuries, including broken arms and legs. Rescuers found survivors clinging to wreckage before bringing them ashore to a nearby beach, where they received medical treatment.

Search efforts were continuing for the missing person. Meanwhile, the police had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of publication.