¡Viva España! - La Roja reigns again, claiming second World Cup title after defeating Messi, Argentina

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP):

Ferran Torres’ first goal of this year’s World Cup was the goal of his life, and it put Spain back atop the football world.

Denying Lionel Messi a second straight title in what he has indicated would be his final World Cup match, Torres came off the bench and scored in the 106th minute and Spain – in a match it simply dominated – ended Argentina’s reign with a 1-0 win yesterday.

Torres pounced on a bouncing ball in the box and used his left foot to bury a shot just under the crossbar and into the back of the net.

“It was a goal scored by 47 million people,” Torres said, referring to Spain’s population.

Maybe not by them – but certainly for them.

It was Spain’s second title, this trophy getting added to the one claimed in 2010. And there’s no question about the centre of the football universe now, not after this display.

Spain allowed only one goal in eight matches at the tournament, setting a World Cup record for fewest goals allowed by a champion. And this title, combined with the World Cup won by Spain’s women in 2023, makes the European nation the first to hold both the men’s and women’s titles simultaneously.

The score indicates this match was close, but only one team was in command.

Spain took the game’s first 20 shots on goal before Argentina – desperate for an equaliser – got its first attempt off in the second half of extra time. Spain took nine of the game’s first 10 corner kicks, and only a World Cup final-record 12 saves by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave the 2022 champions a shot at going back-to-back.

Spain is now unbeaten in its last 38 matches – 29 wins, nine draws – and now is the outright holder of the longest such streak by any European team ever. Italy went 37 matches (28 wins, nine draws) from October 2018 through to September 2021, before Spain ended that streak.

And for the last two-plus years, nobody has beaten Spain. Not even Messi. An Argentina team that was the kings of the late-game rally in this tournament had no answer this time.

Messi took a corner kick with about four minutes left before the final whistle and the ball took a fortunate skip towards reserve Giuliano Simeone – who sent it high and over the crossbar, holding his head in disbelief afterward.

The win made Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, at 65, the oldest coach ever to lead a team to the World Cup title.

“We are world champions,” de la Fuente said. “It was together we reached this stage.”

There was some pushing and shoving after the final whistle, which was quickly cleaned up, and Spain commenced its celebration as most Argentina players sat on the turf in disbelief. Cooler heads prevailed, and Spain’s players lined up minutes later to form an honour guard of sorts for Argentina’s squad to walk through on its way to the stage for the runner-up medals.

Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time after getting his second yellow card, meaning Argentina was forced to finish the match with only 10 players. Fernandez was carded for a reckless play that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi cartwheeling into the air, and the card came out immediately.

It was the 104th and last match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the US, Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions.

The spectacle was not limited to simply football.

Celebrities – from all walks of life – were there. Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell, Cillian Murphy, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Connelly, Jennifer Hudson, Jon Hamm, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the actors at the game.

The NBA had enough talent there for a full All-Star Game, with the list of players attending including Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bronny James, Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and Tyrese Haliburton.

Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz were among the tennis royalty watching; the NFL had names like Eli Manning, Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley in attendance; two of the greatest US skiers ever in Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn were at the match – and, of course, there were football royalty with the likes of Kaka, David Beckham, Didier Drogba and Zinedine Zidane.

They came to see a show. So did 80,000 other people, not to mention perhaps as many as two billion watching around the globe.

Spain didn’t disappoint.