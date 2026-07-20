Why farm theft is far from a ‘petty crime’

For decades, a dangerous narrative has lingered in Jamaica. To the casual observer in the bustling streets of Kingston, the theft of a bunch of plantains, a few heads of cabbage, or even a single goat is often dismissed with a shrug and labelled a “petty crime”.

But, for the farmer who wakes up at dawn only to find their entire livelihood stripped away overnight, this is not petty, it is a financial execution. Praedial larceny and the theft of livestock represent a sophisticated, multi-million-dollar illicit enterprise that threatens national food security, drains the agricultural sector, and destabilises the Jamaican economy.

For too long, perpetrators of agricultural theft operated with a sense of impunity, shielded by the misconception that stealing from a farm is a minor offence. However, the economic reality tells a vastly different story, as the agricultural sector contributes significantly to Jamaica’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Recognising the devastating impact of this crime on the nation’s economic backbone, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) revamped the Praedial Larceny Unit and officially launched the Agricultural Protection Branch (APB), a specialised branch of the constabulary dedicated solely to combating praedial larceny and livestock theft. Since its inception, the APB has been actively dismantling the criminal networks that treat Jamaica’s farms as their personal supermarkets.

TARGETED OPERATIONS

Through targeted operations, vehicular checkpoints, and close collaboration with local farming communities, the APB has successfully curbed what was once an unchecked plague. By treating agricultural theft with the same gravity as grand larceny and organised crime, the branch has restored a sense of security to many rural parishes, and even the metropolitan areas. Farmers who once contemplated abandoning their fields are now reinvesting in their land, confident that a dedicated police force has their backs.

Further, the battle against praedial larceny is not won solely in the muddy fields of St Elizabeth or the pastures of St Ann; it is also won in the court of law. Historically, one of the greatest hurdles in prosecuting farm theft was lack of specialised investigative techniques. The APB, however, boasts an effective Specialised Investigative and Intelligence Unit (SIIU) that can single-handedly deal with these matters and have them properly disposed of through the courts.

To bridge the gap, the JCF is now actively training police men and women in various areas related to agriculture, to include the evaluation of crops and livestock, to allow them to effectively prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes and seek redress for the victims of farm-related crimes. This training programme, which is facilitated through the HEART/ NSTA Trust, equips officers with the expertise in basic agricultural forensics, livestock identification systems, produce and livestock costing, and the tracing of agricultural supply chains. Officers are being trained to properly secure crimes scenes on agricultural land, utilise DNA technology to match butchered meat back to stolen livestock, and master the specific provisions of the Agricultural Produce Act and the Trespassing Act.

REDEFINING JUSTICE

As the APB enters its second year of operations, the perception of praedial larceny is undergoing a massive shift. It is no longer viewed as a victimless, minor misdemeanour, but as a serious threat to national security and economic stability.

Through the strategic deployment of the APB and the continuous specialised training of its policemen and women, the JCF is sending a clear and unequivocal message to farm thieves across the island: the agricultural sector is no longer an easy target. For Jamaica to prosper, its farmers must be protected, and the JCF is ensuring that those who reap where they did not sow will face the full force of the law.