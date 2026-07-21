Some Trelawny communities still without water since Hurricane Melissa, NWC says restoration ongoing

Amid complaints by residents of Daniel Town and Texas in Trelawny about being without water since the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October, the National Water Commission (NWC) says work is under way to restore piped water to the communities.

The lack of water has sparked growing frustration among residents, some of whom say they have been forced to spend thousands of dollars purchasing water.

One resident, Shawna McKay, described the situation as unacceptable.

"It's a disgrace the way the National Water Commission (NWC) is treating us. All you get is excuses. I have to be purchasing water at $8,000 per load," she told The Gleaner.

Councillor for the Martha Brae Division, Roydell Hamilton, also expressed concern over the prolonged disruption, suggesting that stronger action may be needed before residents receive the attention they deserve.

"Until people come out with placards in a demonstration, then NWC will treat the people how they deserve," Hamilton said.

Responding to the concerns, NWC Communications Manager Delano Williams said the commission is moving ahead with key infrastructure projects aimed at improving water supply in the affected areas.

He said work on the Relift Station at Rock is scheduled to begin this week.

"The project will see improved water supply to the district," Williams said.

He also disclosed that restoration work on the Daniel Town Tank will begin this week.

"Once completed, it will facilitate the pumping of water to Texas and other elevated areas," he explained.

Williams thanked residents for their patience as the projects move forward.

"I express thanks to the residents for their patience and understanding as these improvements are carried out," he said.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.