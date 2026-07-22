Insurance industry needs young talent, GK executives say

Two GraceKennedy insurance executives are urging young Jamaicans to consider careers in the insurance industry, which they say offers opportunities for professional growth, international mobility, and meaningful contributions to national development.

The call from Amanda Beepat, managing director of Allied Insurance Brokers (AIB) and a director of the College of Insurance and Professional Services (CIPS), and Tammara Glaves-Hucey, managing director of the General Insurance Business at GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG), came as Jamaica observed World Youth Skills Day on July 15.

The executives said the insurance industry is undergoing significant transformation and will require a new generation of skilled professionals.

Their appeal comes against the backdrop of youth unemployment in Jamaica, which they said currently stands at 11.7 per cent, while the global insurance industry faces a major workforce transition as experienced professionals approach retirement.

Beepat said insurance remains one of the most overlooked career paths among young people, despite its importance to virtually every sector of the economy.

“Insurance is one of the most underestimated professions, yet it plays a critical role in the functioning and stability of modern society,” she said.

“It supports economic growth, facilitates investment, enables entrepreneurship, and provides individuals and businesses alike with the confidence to pursue opportunities while managing risk. Young people who are seeking a profession that combines intellectual challenge, professional and personal development and long-term relevance should seriously consider insurance.”

Beepat pointed to industry projections indicating that approximately half of the current global insurance workforce could retire within the next 15 years, creating demand for talent in underwriting, broking, claims management, actuarial science, compliance, risk management and data analytics.

“The industry is at a notable tipping point,” she said. “As experienced professionals retire, there is an increasing need for talented young people who are prepared to build expertise and assume leadership roles. This is not simply about filling vacancies; it is about shaping the future of an industry that underpins economic activity and financial security.”

Glaves-Hucey said many young people were unaware of the range of career opportunities available in the sector.

“Ask a room of Jamaican teenagers what they want to become, and you will hear doctor, lawyer, entrepreneur or content creator,” she said. “Rarely will someone say underwriter, claims specialist or actuary. Yet these are professions that are increasingly in demand and offer rewarding careers for individuals with the right skills and mindset.”

She said the industry now requires expertise extending beyond traditional financial knowledge, including technology, cybersecurity, data analytics, customer experience, legal services and risk assessment.

“Today’s insurance professionals need expertise in areas such as technology, cybersecurity, data analytics, customer experience, legal services and risk assessment,” Glaves-Hucey said. “The profession continues to evolve alongside the risks facing society, and that creates opportunities for people with a wide range of interests and talents.”

Both executives said their own careers demonstrated the opportunities available in the sector.

Beepat, who leads AIB, the first subsidiary of GKFG and Jamaica’s leading insurance brokerage, said she had not initially planned to work in insurance.

“What I discovered was an industry that rewards continuous learning, professional excellence, and strategic thinking. It has provided opportunities for growth that have exceeded my expectations, and I believe many young people would be surprised by what the profession has to offer,” she said.

Glaves-Hucey entered the industry as an executive assistant and rose over more than two decades to become a chartered insurer, attorney-at-law and the senior executive responsible for GKFG’s general insurance operations across Jamaica and the Eastern Caribbean.

“I did not grow up dreaming of insurance. Almost nobody does,” she said. “But I discovered an industry where curiosity is currency. Insurance rewards people who can analyse, communicate, negotiate, and solve problems. Those are skills that will always be valuable.”

Glaves-Hucey also stressed the importance of attracting young talent as Jamaica and the wider Caribbean confront increasingly complex climate-related risks.

“Every hurricane season reminds us that the Caribbean cannot develop without effective risk protection,” she said. “Insurance professionals play a vital role in helping families, businesses and communities recover and rebuild after loss. It is meaningful work that contributes directly to national development and resilience.”

The executives are encouraging students and young professionals to pursue subjects such as mathematics, economics, business, information technology and communications, while seeking internships, mentorships, trainee programmes and entry-level positions with insurers, brokers and financial institutions.

“You do not need to have every answer before you begin,” Glaves-Hucey said. “What matters is a willingness to learn, the discipline to grow, and the confidence to pursue opportunities. The insurance industry is looking for the next generation of talent, and that opportunity is available right now.”