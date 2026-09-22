Four Jamaicans selected for prestigious US Fulbright, Hubert Humphrey programmes

The United States Embassy in Kingston has selected four Jamaicans for the prestigious Fulbright and Hubert Humphrey Fellowship programmes for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The awardees – Abishua Johnson, Joelle Hanson, Davia Findlotor and Jervian Johnson – will pursue graduate studies and professional leadership development at leading United States institutions.

Their areas of study include data science and artificial intelligence, finance and financial management, environmental engineering, and natural resources and environmental policy.

US Embassy Public Affairs Attaché Erin Mai Jarrett described the awardees as “the very best of Jamaica’s rising generation of leaders”, highlighting their technical expertise and commitment to public service.

“As they pursue advanced studies at U.S. intuitions, their vision and drive will directly contribute to Jamaica’s growth and national development. The United States is proud to invest in their talent and support the lasting impact they will bring back to their communities,” Jarrett said.

“Their ingenuity, resilience, and dedication to their craft and sphere of influence will undoubtedly shape a brighter future for Jamaica. We are deeply honored to support their educational journeys and look forward to the transformative impact they will have upon their return.”

THE 2026 AWARDEES

Abishua Johnson, a 2025 valedictorian for the Faculties of Science and Technology and Engineering at The University of the West Indies, Mona, will pursue studies in data science and artificial intelligence at Rice University.

Johnson graduated with First Class Honours and a 4.01 GPA, despite having no previous programming experience. His work includes the development of an artificial intelligence system called eLife, designed to streamline proof-of-life verification for Jamaican pensioners.

He has also worked on motion-tracking technology for surgical robotics and is currently a technology consultant on EY Kingston’s AI and Data Taskforce.

Davia Findlotor, the 2024 valedictorian of the Caribbean Maritime University, will study finance and financial management at Syracuse University.

A First Class Honours graduate in logistics and supply chain management, Findlotor has held several student leadership positions and has worked in operations and financial support. She also operates a freelance tutoring and coaching business focused on finance.

She hopes to become a finance lecturer and promote financial literacy in Jamaica.

Joelle Hanson, who was recognised as the Most Outstanding Chemical Engineering Graduate at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, will pursue environmental engineering studies at the University of South Florida.

Her undergraduate research focused on developing sustainable bioplastics from banana pseudo stems. She has also worked in quality assurance at Pepsi-Cola Jamaica and plans to focus her graduate studies on resilient water and wastewater treatment and resource recovery.

Jervian Johnson, a chemical engineer and entrepreneur, will participate in the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship at the University of California, Davis, focusing on natural resources and environmental policy.

Johnson holds First Class Honours in Chemical Engineering from UTech and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Ajou University in South Korea.

She has worked at Petrojam, the National Environment and Planning Agency and the Office of the Prime Minister. She is also managing director of health-food company Tropicks365.

The US Embassy said the programmes are designed to equip emerging leaders with advanced skills, international networks and cross-cultural experience that can be applied to Jamaica’s development priorities.

The four join a network of Jamaican alumni of the programmes, including Education, Skills, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon; National Librarian Beverly Lashley; and noted academic scholar Dr Jermaine McCalpin.

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