Child found wandering along Barnett Street, Montego Bay

The Barnett Street Police are seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting this child with his family.

He was found wandering along the Barnett Street area of Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday at about 8:42 pm.

The police say he is unable to give his name or address.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting this child with his family, is asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-469-4280, the police emergency number 119, or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.