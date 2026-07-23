Glenmuir student takes early lead in tourism public speaking competition

Glenmuir High School student Nathan Clarke, 16, has topping the first round of the Junior Minister of Tourism Public Speaking Competition.

The event, held on July 10 at the AC Hotel Kingston, attracted 14 entrants.

Clarke will be joined in the finals by Govaunia James of The Manning’s School, who placed second, and ThaeJadore Kerr of Montego Bay High School for Girls, who placed third.

“The Junior Tourism Public Speaking Competition remains a critical human capital development platform that allows us to not only educate but engage students on our sector. It provides a space for them to utilise their creativity and innovation, and this is needed for the evolution and future-proofing of the sector,” said Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

The trio will compete for the Junior Tourism Minister title on Friday, with the winner going on to represent Jamaica at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Youth Congress in Guyana from October 5 to 9.

“This year’s field was very competitive, and it says a great deal that Nathan, Govaunia, and ThaeJadore rose to the occasion. This programme is nation-building in its clearest form. It is an intentional effort of the JTB to shape the tourism professionals of tomorrow and produce world-class young communicators. It is the product of deliberate mentorship, disciplined preparation, and a national pride our students carry onto every stage they enter,” said Director of Tourism Donovan White.

Clarke said he is eager for the finals.

“I walked into round one believing I could win, and I am proud that the work paid off. Glenmuir has a tradition of excellence, and I felt a responsibility to carry that forward. I am even more focused heading into the finals. Representing my school is a real honour, and I intend to give it everything I have,” he said.

Manager of the Tourism Information Centre at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Lucretia Green, also praised the students.

“The students spoke with confidence and conviction, delivering speeches that were well researched. This competition continues to show the best of Tourism Action Club members, whom we are grooming into young tourism ambassadors. It is rewarding to witness their passion and dedication, not just to win, but to represent their country on the regional stage. The finals are going to be a showdown, given the high standard of the first round.”

The competition is organised by the JTB’s Tourism Awareness Unit, in partnership with Sandals Resorts. Students delivered three-minute presentations on selected topics before a judging panel, followed by a one-minute response to an unrehearsed mystery question.

Jamaica’s 2025 representative, Caleader Lewison, placed second at last year’s CTO Youth Congress, a result this year’s finalists hope to surpass.

The competition is open to students ages 14 to 17 who are members of their school’s Tourism Action Club. This year’s staging draws on the CTO 2026 Regional Tourism Youth Congress topics: multigenerational travel product development, social media and sustainable destination management, cultural industries and tourism innovation, and the new age of tourism professionals.

Clarke’s winning presentation addressed the new age of tourism professionals, while James and Kerr both spoke on social media and sustainable destination management.

Other schools represented in the first round were St Hugh’s High School for Girls, Morant Bay High School, Jose Marti Technical High School, St George’s College, Knockalva Technical High School, Wolmer’s Trust High School for Boys and Dunoon Park Technical High School. Each participant received a certificate and a gift bag.