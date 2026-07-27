Outgoing Nurse of the Year sets sights on NAJ presidency

Just moments after relinquishing her crown as LASCO/NAJ Nurse of the Year, Fione Collins revealed her next ambition — to one day lead the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ). The announcement drew a standing ovation and thunderous applause from nurses in attendance, many of whom appeared to embrace the possibility of seeing her at the helm of the organisation.

The deputy director of nursing services at Percy Junor Hospital made the declaration during her outgoing address last Thursday.

During the ceremony, Collins was seated at the head table not far from current NAJ President Dawn-Marie Richards. Ironically, moments before she spoke, a member of the audience had remarked that she appeared destined to become a future president of the association.

“I have voiced my interest in one day becoming the president of the NAJ,” Collins told The Gleaner after the ceremony.

“I will continue my role in advocacy, to extend and expand nursing, and just promoting excellence in the profession. I really would one day look forward to sitting in the seat of the president of the NAJ,” she said.

Collins, who served as the 2025-2026 Nurse of the Year, said the experience strengthened her commitment to leadership and professional development.

As part of winning the title, she received a scholarship. However, she said it can only be pursued locally. While she had hoped to undertake a doctorate in leadership at Walden University, she has since shifted her focus to studies in human resource management, adding to her Master of Science degree in Nursing Education.

“I am so honoured to have it and proud to continue my studies here,” she said.

“I want to take nurses being valued to a next level. I want for nurses to be really seen, appreciated, and their issues not only listened to, but acted on. It’s a continued effort for the NAJ and we have been doing that, but there is always more work to be done and I really want to be a part of that.”

Identify nurses early

Collins also said she would like to see educators identify prospective nurses from an early stage.

“I would love to see that we start identifying our nurses from as early as the secondary level. If we can get them to believe in the profession and hone their interest, then we will be better able to harness their educational and professional capacity for them to love what they do and give of their best.”

She said her desire to lead stems from years of experience in the profession and a passion for mentoring others.

“The NAJ is an august body and nursing represents a large workforce of our healthcare system, so naturally, as someone who has learnt from and gained experience, I want to be able to carry on that level of excellence, wanting really to empower the young people, mould young minds, and motivate existing nurses to continue to give of their best and to be the best version of themselves.”

She added: “I see myself as somebody who loves to look at the social welfare of our nurses because I believe if they are empowered, if we value them, we will get better outcomes from them.”

Asked why her announcement drew such an emotional response, Collins said many members have witnessed her leadership journey over the years.

“Persons look at your leadership, they look at how you perform as an individual, they assess your whole work ethic and how you interact with your colleagues,” she said.

Precedent in the association

She also noted that there is precedent within the association, pointing out that both former President Patsy Edwards-Henry and current President Richards were also Nurse of the Year winners.

“They have become president and Nurses of the Year, so they are rooting for me to go along that journey as well.”

Reflecting on her year as Nurse of the Year, Collins said: “What was really most memorable for me was the launch of the Inspiring Women, Igniting Newness project and being able to help persons who are in need, allowing them to know that despite the struggles or situations they are in, there is hope. There’s always hope, and they can get a second chance at making it in life.

“When that happens, it’s not just that the individual alone will benefit, but Jamaica, our sector, our nation, will arise.”

Richards, who has served as the association’s 36th president since 2023 and was re-elected for a third consecutive term, laughed warmly when asked about Collins’ aspirations, saying she fully supports the move.

Under the NAJ’s constitution, presidents are elected by the association’s membership for fixed one-year terms.

“I’m just encouraging her because she’s a great woman, she’s a phenomenal leader, a great speaker and knows how to articulate,” Richards said.

“She’s a Christian woman who knows how to get things done, so we welcome those kinds of persons to step up to the plate as president.”

tiffany.pryce@gleanerjm.com