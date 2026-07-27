Seiveright courts more investment

Delano Seiveright, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, has told scores of hotel owners, developers and investors that they should judge investing in Jamaica based on today’s realities, rather than outdated perceptions.

“Today’s Jamaica is defined by fiscal discipline, political stability, improving public safety, world-class infrastructure investments, a sophisticated private sector and a government committed to partnering with investors,” he said.

The Jamaica of 2026 is fundamentally different from the Jamaica many investors remember, he added.

Delivering the keynote address on Friday at the Marriott International Luncheon during the 30th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership and Investment Summit and Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami, Seiveright was speaking to scores of hotel owners, developers, institutional investors, lenders, business executives and government officials from across the United States, the Caribbean and other international markets.

The summit, hosted by the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers under the leadership of founder, president and chief executive officer Dr Andy Ingraham, brought together key decision-makers from the hospitality and investment sectors to examine opportunities across the Caribbean and North America.

The state minister told the gathering that Jamaica remains one of the strongest tourism brands anywhere in the world.

“But our greatest opportunity is not maintaining that position. It is expanding it. We want more,” he said.

AREAS OF INVESTMENT

Seiveright pointed out that villas, branded residences, marinas, medical and wellness tourism, retirement communities, entertainment districts, convention facilities, sports tourism, eco-tourism, heritage tourism, farm-to-table culinary experiences and digital nomad communities are all areas for investment.

“Every one of these represents an opportunity for visionary investors,” he told the audience.

He said the transformation of Jamaica happened neither overnight nor by accident. He argued that it has been the product of difficult reforms, disciplined leadership and a national commitment to building long-term economic resilience.

“In many respects, Hurricane Melissa accelerated investments that otherwise may have taken another decade to complete. History shows us that great economies are often shaped by how they respond to adversity. Japan rebuilt after World War II. Singapore transformed itself despite having virtually no natural resources. The United States repeatedly rebuilt stronger after hurricanes, earthquakes and financial crises,” the state minister said.

Seiveright argued that Jamaica intends to do exactly the same, with the objective being transformation rather than simply recovery.

“I sometimes tell investors, if Jamaicans can survive hurricanes, global recessions, pandemics and still find time to produce Olympic champions and Grammy award-winners, imagine what we can accomplish when the weather [is good].

“Increasingly, that describes Jamaica. Our government has deliberately positioned itself as a facilitator, not a competitor, to private enterprise. Our responsibility is straightforward: to create an environment where businesses can invest with confidence, expand with certainty, employ more people and generate sustainable returns.

“That philosophy underpins virtually every major reform currently under way, from digital government services and investment facilitation to customs modernisation, fiscal incentives and regulatory reform,” he said.

Seiveright told the gathering at the event that existing investors continue to reinvest and that the world’s largest hotel companies continue to expand.

He argued that this was because they understand something increasingly recognised by international capital markets.

“Jamaica offers an exceptional combination of political stability, economic discipline, improving infrastructure, skilled talent and an internationally recognised tourism brand.

“Jamaica is not simply one of the world’s great destinations. It is one of the world’s emerging investment stories,” he said.

“Come and invest. Come and build. Come and innovate. Come and grow with us. The opportunities are real, the fundamentals are strong, the partnerships are genuine and the future is exceptionally bright.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com