Tufton pushes infirmary expansion to free up hospital beds amid social case challenge

Western Bureau:

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has described the issue of social cases in hospitals across the country as “a real challenge”, noting that the situation has been impacted to some extent by the passage of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

“We really are going to have to find a way to address the matter of these social cases,” Tufton stated, explaining that social cases occupy much-needed bed space in health facilities, resulting in a shortage of available beds for ailing patients.

He made the comments while addressing a press conference at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Friday, following a tour of the facility.

Tufton pointed out that there are 259 social cases in health facilities islandwide, with institutions in the Western Regional Health Authority carrying the highest number. Cornwall Regional Hospital has 62 social cases, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital 27, Falmouth Hospital four and Noel Holmes Hospital, a 60-bed facility, four.

Providing a regional breakdown, he noted that the Southern Regional Health Authority has 44 social cases, the South East Regional Health Authority 89, the North East Regional Health Authority 29, and the Western Regional Health Authority 97.

“So, when you combine all of those, it’s a large number. So, we are going to have to find a way [to deal with that issue], because what is happening is that hospitals are becoming infirmaries, and they are not,” he emphasised.

He noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is working collaboratively with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, which has responsibility for infirmaries, to increase capacity at selected infirmaries that may be better suited to accommodate social cases.

“I know we are commissioning a build-out at the infirmary in St James, working with the mayor [of Montego Bay], and the local government ministry. We [at the Ministry of Health] have provided the monies for that, over $100 million, and we have had to commit not just to building but also to staff and meals for over two years,” he stated.

He added that municipal corporations, which are responsible for the daily operations of infirmaries, are often “just not able to take the additional social cases”.

While acknowledging the capacity challenge, Tufton argued that another aspect of the problem lies with relatives of those classified as social cases, “who are either saying that they cannot take care of them (the social cases), or they are just refusing to take them from the hospitals”.

“We [at the Ministry of Health and Wellness] have launched a caregiver programme to train people, and have social workers who are willing, and community health aides, to help relatives who cannot manage their loved ones. We will provide support to helping them to be able to understand how to treat with [the different ailments], we will provide visitation, because we have people in the field,” he pointed out.

He also appealed to individuals with relatives in hospitals to show care and interest in their loved ones. He said that where family members need support in understanding how to care for relatives, the ministry stands ready to assist.

“It is just untenable to have persons taking up hospital beds while we have people waiting in a chair in A and E (Accident and Emergency) in order to access beds,” he emphasised.

While admitting that social cases in hospitals have been an ongoing issue for some time, Tufton argued that a more effective mechanism is needed to manage the situation. He insisted that, if a percentage of the population will continue to find itself in such circumstances, then a more efficient approach must be developed to address those cases.

“The hospital is not the place [for those cases], especially hospitals that are under pressure from a society that is plagued by chronic illnesses, trauma, motor vehicle accidents. The beds have to be available for patients. The beds cannot be for persons who are literally using the hospital as a home,” he argued.

He outlined that social cases in health facilities carry several negative and demotivating consequences.

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