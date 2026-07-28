EX-COP ARRESTED AT AIRPORT

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it will this week provide a comprehensive account of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and murder charge laid against former policeman Odain Williams, who was removed from a departing flight last week.

The Gleaner understands that Williams was detained after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled that he should be charged with murder in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred while he was a serving member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Williams, who was brought before the court last Thursday, is scheduled to return this week.

Responding to queries from The Gleaner last Friday, INDECOM said it was not ready to publicly comment on the specifics of the case. It said it would provide the public with a full account of the investigation, arrest, and charge following Williams’ next court appearance this week.

The development comes as the commission continues to investigate a number of fatal shootings involving members of the security forces.

INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner said the commission commenced investigations into five fatal shooting incidents involving members of the security forces between Thursday, July 23 and Sunday, July 26.

The incidents, which occurred in St Ann, St Elizabeth, St Catherine, Manchester and Kingston, resulted in the deaths of seven people, including one woman.

According to Faulkner, the latest incidents have increased the number of persons fatally shot by members of the security forces to 174 since the start of the year.

During the corresponding period in 2025, some 189 people were fatally shot by the security forces, representing a reduction of 15 fatalities, or approximately 7.9 per cent.

Faulkner also disclosed that 66 members of the security forces have been charged between January 1, 2024 and July 27, 2026 with offences including murder and assault.

INDECOM said it continues to conduct independent investigations into each incident, in keeping with its statutory mandate, and urged anyone with information, photographs, video recordings or other material that could assist investigators to contact the commission through its official reporting channels.

In the latest incident, a mechanic was shot and killed in an alleged confrontation with the security forces in Tivoli Gardens about 3 p.m.

The deceased is Ricardo Levy.

No firearm was seized in that incident.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com