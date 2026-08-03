Patterson Institute: Emancipation remains unfinished without economic empowerment

As Jamaica and the wider Caribbean mark Emancipation Day 2026, the PJ Patterson Institute for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy is urging regional leaders to pursue a broader vision of freedom – one that moves beyond political rights to include economic empowerment, land ownership and opportunities for wealth creation.

In its Emancipation Day message, issued through the Office of the Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), the institute said the 188th anniversary of full emancipation for formerly enslaved Africans in the British West Indies should serve as both a celebration of ancestral resilience and a reminder that the journey towards true freedom remains incomplete.

“Today, we honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of our ancestors who endured history’s greatest crime against humanity – chattel slavery,” the institute said. “Their unwavering determination and resistance secured the freedoms we enjoy today and laid the foundation upon which our Caribbean societies have been built.”

The message noted that since the implementation of the Emancipation Act of 1834, the English-speaking Caribbean and the wider world have made significant strides, including the recognition of universal human rights and the advancement of people of African descent in politics, culture, sports, academia and the arts.

However, the institute argued that emancipation cannot be considered complete while many Caribbean citizens continue to struggle with limited access to land, economic opportunity, and the ability to build generational wealth.

“Yet emancipation remains an unfinished journey,” it said.

The institute pointed to the concerns raised by Jamaica’s National Heroes George William Gordon and Paul Bogle in the years following emancipation, noting that freedom was never intended to mean merely the end of slavery.

“Freedom was never intended to mean, just mean, the absence of slavery; it was also meant to secure the conditions for a dignified and prosperous life,” the message said.

It recalled that 27 years after emancipation, Gordon had lamented the poverty facing newly freed Africans, while Bogle and the people of St Thomas marched in pursuit of justice, dignity and equality – struggles that culminated in the 1865 Morant Bay Rebellion.

The institute said while Caribbean nations have achieved important political and civil rights gains, many people still face barriers to economic advancement.

“Land ownership remains beyond the reach of too many families, and our region continues to face persistent challenges in building productive, self-sustaining economies,” it said.

It added that these challenges have contributed to the migration of millions of Caribbean people to countries where access to economic opportunities has often been more achievable.

The institute stressed that a fuller understanding of emancipation must include “economic empowerment, equitable access to land, productive enterprise, and the opportunity for every citizen to build wealth and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

It said achieving these goals was also linked to the Caribbean’s ongoing campaign for reparatory justice from European nations for the legacy of slavery.

“This is an important step in strengthening the claim for reparatory justice from Europe,” the institute said. “It is also a part of the fundamental grounds on which reparatory justice is based.”

The organisation said as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and members of the African Union continue to advocate for reparations, regional leaders must focus on developing and empowering citizens.

“Going forward, as CARICOM and members of the African Union press for reparations, it is the duty of our leaders and our global community to develop and empower our people to strengthen the call for reparatory justice,” it said.

The institute called for renewed commitment to completing what it described as the unfinished work of emancipation through visionary leadership, legal reform and investment in people.

“Freedom is measured not only by rights guaranteed under the law, but also by genuine opportunity and shared prosperity,” it said.

The message concluded with a call for a Caribbean where justice is accompanied by opportunity, ownership follows freedom, and citizens can fully realise the promise of emancipation.

“May this Emancipation Day inspire us to continue building a Caribbean where justice is matched by opportunity, where ownership accompanies freedom, and where every citizen can realise the full promise of emancipation.”