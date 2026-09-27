Taxi operator arrested after fellow cabbie mowed down during dispute in Old Harbour

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine have arrested a taxi operator who reportedly used a vehicle to mow down another cabbie during a dispute along the Gutters main road in Old Harbour this morning.

The dead man has been identified by his alias, ‘Shabba’. He plied the Spanish Town to Old Harbour route.

The police report that about 2:00 a.m., both men were in Gutters in Old Harbour when a verbal clash developed between Shabba and the suspect.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly threatened to kill Shabba.

It is reported that Shabba walked out onto the roadway and was mowed down by a car driven by the suspect.

It is being alleged that he reversed and ran over Shabba while he was on the ground.

The severely injured man was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver later turned himself in to the Old Harbour police.

He was arrested and remains in custody pending further investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

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