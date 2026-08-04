Immigration Corner | What is the procedure to obtain a share code?

Dear Mr. Bassie,

I would like to know the procedure for obtaining a share code online to prove my right to work.

G.L.

Dear G.L.,

Persons can obtain a share code to prove their right to work in the United Kingdom (UK) if they are not a British or Irish citizen or if they are a British or Commonwealth citizen who has a digital certificate of entitlement that proves their right of abode in the UK.

Persons cannot get a share code if their certificate of entitlement is a vignette sticker in their passport. They can apply for a digital certificate of entitlement, which they can use to get a share code to prove their right to work.

Please note that the employer can use the share code to check the types of job they are allowed to do in the UK and how long they can work there.

There is a different way to prove your right to work if you are a British or Irish citizen.

Who can get a share code

Persons can use this service to get a share code if they have

a biometric residence permit (BRP), which they can use for 18 months after the expiry date printed on the card.

a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

Persons will have a UKVI account if they have ever

applied to the EU Settlement Scheme.

used the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to prove their identity when applying for a visa.

created one when applying for a visa (they will have received a UKVI account confirmation email).

created one to get access to an eVisa (a digital record of their identity and immigration status).

created one when they applied for a digital certificate of entitlement.

Those persons who cannot use the service may prove their right to work by using their original immigration documents.

Just for completeness, it should be noted that as an employer, there is a different way to view a job applicant’s details after they have been given a share code.

Persons can get a share code online to prove their right to work. They will either use their BRP number or their passport or national identity card.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a Justice of the Peace, a Supreme Court Appointed Mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a Chartered Arbitrator, The Past Global President of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (U.K.). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com