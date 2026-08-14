Prosecution: Teen’s injury in Zimi Seh Beach brawl could be permanent

One of the injuries sustained by one of the teenage brothers during the wild caught-on-tape altercation at the ‘Zimi Seh Beach Party’ last weekend could be permanent, prosecutors have revealed.

The disclosure was made on Friday when Dave Taylor, 43, the New York City businessman charged for his alleged involvement in the incident, made his first appearance in the St Ann’s Bay Parish Court.

No details were provided about the nature of the injuries, but prosecutors said further medical examination is scheduled.

Taylor is facing charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1 million and ordered to surrender his travel documents to Jamaican authorities.

A stop order has been placed on him at the port.

Taylor’s attorney Donnovan Collins insisted that his client was not the person involved in the altercation.

He insisted, too, that videos of the incident that are circulating on social media make it “clear” his client was not involved.

Prosecutors claim that the two brothers, 15 and 17 years old, were at the popular party held at Puerto Seco Beach in Discovery Bay, St Ann, on August 9 when they observed a commotion between two men.

The 15-year-old was reportedly passing at the same time and got caught in the middle of the altercation.

It’s alleged that his older brother saw what was happening and attempted to intervene when they were both “attacked and badly beaten by a group of men”.

Taylor is scheduled to return to court on September 22.

A second suspect in the incident turned himself in to the Runaway Bay Police Station, also in St Ann, on Thursday.

- Livern Barrett

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