Bishop Bailey backs lawyers’ protest over mandatory firearm sentences

Bishop Dr Alvin Bailey, president of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, is backing the Jamaican legal fraternity’s protest against mandatory sentencing under the Firearms Act, arguing that being tough on crime should not come at the expense of fairness in sentencing.

Bailey said the concerns raised by the legal profession about the sentencing regime should not be viewed as an attempt to weaken Jamaica’s fight against crime.

“This is not about being soft on crime. It is not a partisan political issue. It is about fairness in sentencing,” Bailey said.

The Jamaican Bar Association (JAMBAR) and the Advocates’ Association of Jamaica (AAJ) have raised concerns about mandatory sentencing provisions under the Firearms Act and are seeking greater discretion for judges when determining sentences.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260929/defence-lawyers-begin-court-withdrawal-over-firearms-act

Bailey said the protest represents an important demonstration in defence of equal rights and justice and should prompt Jamaicans to have a greater appreciation for the role of the legal profession.

“I add my voice in strong agreement and commendation for the continued protest by members of Jamaica's legal profession,” he said.

He said lawyers play an important role as “vanguards for justice” and in maintaining vigilance over the country’s legislative framework.

Bailey also questioned a system of governance in which members of the legal profession feel compelled to protest in order to have their concerns heard.

“Our system of governance should not make lawyers feel that they must protest in order to be heard,” he said.

The church leader maintained that a firm approach to crime and fairness in sentencing are not mutually exclusive.

“We can be tough on crime and fair in sentencing. Both are possible. The Government should listen,” Bailey said.

He urged Jamaicans to put political affiliations and professional differences aside and support what he described as meaningful legal reform.

“Every Jamaican, regardless of political tribe, profession, or personal view, should support thoughtful and meaningful legal reform by whatever means available,” he said.

- Corey Robinson

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