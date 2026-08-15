VCB Foundation returns to Vere Tech with health fair

The Veronica Campbell Brown (VCB) Foundation will return to Vere Technical High School in Clarendon on Saturday, August 15, for the third staging of its Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), with support from Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, VM Group and Adidas.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to begin the school year feeling great, confident and ready to succeed. Through our annual health and wellness fair, we are proud to bring together partners who share our commitment to investing in the well-being of our children and strengthening our communities,” said Veronica Campbell Brown, chair of the VCB Foundation.

The fair was launched in 2024 and returned to Vere Technical, Campbell Brown’s alma mater, in 2025, attracting large numbers of students, parents and residents from surrounding communities. Both editions offered free screenings for body mass index (BMI), cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as vision and ear examinations. Licensed medical professionals also delivered talks on nutrition, immunisation and oral health.

“Supporting the VCB Foundation Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair is an investment in the future of our children and our communities. We recognise that good health is fundamental to educational success and, by partnering with initiatives like this, we are helping to ensure that students return to school healthy, confident and ready to learn,” said Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

“This event also provides families with access to valuable health services, information and resources that can have a lasting impact beyond the first day of school. We are proud to support an initiative that promotes wellness, strengthens communities and creates opportunities for every child to thrive.”

Nicole Campbell Robinson, Sagicor’s vice-president of communications, social media and corporate social responsibility, also welcomed the partnership.

“At Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, we know that, when young people are healthy, supported and equipped with the resources they need, they are better positioned to thrive both in and out of the classroom. That’s why we’re pleased to support the VCB Foundation’s Health & Wellness Fair, which brings together essential health services, wellness education and back-to-school resources for students and their families.”

The fair is free and open to students, parents and community members.