Gabriel Agbo | I believe God

“ But take courage! None of you will lose your lives, even though the ship will go down. For last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me, and he said, ‘Don’t be afraid, Paul. You will surely stand trial before Caesar! What’s more, God in his goodness has granted safety to everyone sailing with you.’ So take courage! For I believe God. It will be just as he said.’” (Acts 27:22-25).

It is time to hold firmly to God’s Word. When God speaks, His Word is final. Many Christians enjoy serving God when circumstances are favourable, but when situations become difficult and require unwavering faith, some begin to struggle. Following God’s direction under normal conditions may seem easy, but during seasons of uncertainty, danger, and adversity, it can become one of life’s greatest challenges.

Walking with God is not a casual journey. It requires complete trust in what He has spoken, even when circumstances appear to contradict His promises. Often, God calls us from the familiar into the unknown and from the natural into the supernatural. In such moments, we must rely not on appearances but on His Word.

The Bible highlights men and women whom God could trust because of their faithfulness. Job remained steadfast through devastating loss. Abraham believed God despite impossible circumstances. Moses persevered through endless challenges, and Paul stayed faithful through suffering and persecution. Their stories challenge us to ask a difficult question: Can God confidently say the same about us?

Many believers fail because they release God’s Word before the trial is over. Others hesitate to obey because the risks appear too great, while some become attached to comfort and security. Yet anyone who truly follows God must be prepared to hold firmly to His promises when everything around them seems unstable.

There are seasons when every human solution appears exhausted and the future looks uncertain. During such times, seek a word from the Lord, meditate on it, and act upon it. If that word genuinely comes from God concerning your situation, it will not fail. No matter how complex the circumstances become, God’s purpose will prevail. His promises may face delays, opposition, misunderstanding, or ridicule, but they will ultimately come to pass. Instead of focusing on changing circumstances, focus on what God has spoken.

Paul’s experience in Acts 27 provides a powerful illustration of this truth. Before the storm at sea, Paul had already endured numerous trials. He was arrested in Jerusalem after accusations from the Jews, rescued by Roman soldiers, examined before the Jewish Council, and later appeared before Governors Felix and Festus. Despite these difficulties, God’s plan for his life remained unchanged.

Long before these events, God had determined that Paul would carry the gospel to Rome. What seemed like a series of setbacks was actually part of God’s divine purpose. After Paul appeared before the Jewish Council, the Lord encouraged him, assuring him that just as he had testified in Jerusalem, he would also testify in Rome. That promise became the foundation of Paul’s confidence through every challenge that followed.

This teaches us an important lesson. Opposition does not mean God’s promise has failed. Difficulties do not cancel divine purpose. In fact, the challenges we try hardest to avoid may become the very means God uses to bring us into our destiny.

As Paul travelled toward Rome, he did so as a prisoner. From a human perspective, he appeared powerless and subject to the control of others. Yet heaven viewed the situation differently. Rome was not merely the destination assigned by Roman authorities; it was the destination appointed by God.

Earlier, at Paul’s conversion, God had already declared through Ananias that Paul was a chosen instrument who would carry the gospel to Gentiles, kings, and the people of Israel. The Lord also revealed that Paul would suffer for His name. Both the mission and the suffering were part of God’s plan.

As the voyage continued, a violent storm threatened the ship and everyone aboard. Experienced sailors feared for their lives, and all hope of survival seemed lost. Yet it was in the middle of that crisis that God spoke. An angel appeared to Paul and assured him that he would stand before Caesar and that everyone travelling with him would be spared.

Paul responded with a simple but powerful declaration: “I believe God.”

Paul did not deny the storm or pretend that danger did not exist. Instead, he chose to trust God’s promise more than the evidence around him. This is the essence of faith. Faith is not ignoring reality; it is believing God’s Word in the midst of reality. It is trusting Him even when circumstances suggest otherwise.

Perhaps you are facing a storm today. Your plans may have been delayed, your resources diminished, or your hopes tested. Remember Paul’s example. The storm did not cancel God’s promise, and your present challenges cannot cancel God’s purpose for your life.

Hold on to what God has spoken. Trust Him when answers seem distant. Continue forward even when the path is unclear. The God who spoke to Paul remains faithful today. His Word is true, His promises are certain, and His purposes cannot fail.

Like Paul, let your confession be: “I believe God.” When you choose to trust Him completely, you will discover that what He has spoken will surely come to pass, regardless of the obstacles along the way.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks; ‘Power of Midnight Prayer’ and the ‘Power of Sacrifice’. E-mail: gabrielagbo@yah