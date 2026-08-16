From rebellion to redemption, DJ Nicholas keeps the message clear

Trailblazing gospel artiste DJ Nicholas has been ministering through music for close to two decades.

Known for his dynamic fusion of reggae, dancehall, and hip hop with powerful gospel lyrics, DJ Nicholas has become one of the most influential voices in Caribbean gospel music.

His journey to faith was anything but ordinary. As a teenager searching for truth, Nicholas became rebellious, immersed in the Rastafarian lifestyle, and a regular marijuana smoker. Everything changed after encountering Acts 4:12, a scripture that transformed his life and set him on a path to becoming a bold ambassador for Christ.

DJ Nicholas continues in his quest of seeking to minister and win souls for the Lord with the release of his sixth studio album, No Distortion.

Released on August 7 via On The Shout Inc, No Distortion has 10 tracks, and it features collaborations with several producers including Canute Neil Ellis (who served as quality-control engineer for all of the tracks); Trinidadian Damian Robert; Joey 2 Kool from Guyana; J Crazy; DJ Tropical; and Kevin Butler of Lazarus Music.

“The album opens with a song called Come Home, which is a call to backsliders. Track two, Come 2 D Lord, is an invitation for sinners to repent. Track three, Never the Same, is a testimony that once someone encounters Jesus Christ, they cannot remain the same person. Ultimately, every song on the album is part of an evangelistic effort to point people to Christ,” DJ Nicholas explained.

DJ Nicholas shared the inspiration behind the title of the album, which he said took several months to complete.

“I try to remain consistent with the theme of my previous projects such as Shout, Loud, Volume, and Decibels. No Distortion has a dual meaning. Sonically, the album is professionally mixed and mastered by a Grammy-winning engineer. Spiritually, the message is undiluted and as biblically accurate and sound as possible. No Scriptures are distorted,” said the Holy Ghost Gym recording artiste.

No Distortion features guest artiste collaborators Childlike CiCi, a hip-hop gospel artiste with a strong message and following, Cario Young, a Christian reggae artiste and L’Horace.

The tracks featured on the album are Come Home, Come 2 D Lord, Never The Same, Back 2 D Owner (reimagined with Childlike CiCi), One Way with Cario Young, The Source (featuring L’Horace), Prayer Meeting (2026 remastered version), Peter Peter (Symphony), Damascus and Ends a D Earth.

DJ Nicholas who is currently pursuing a Master of Medical Science (MMSc) at Emory University in Georgia, had last year completed a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale.

Said DJ Nicholas: “I am currently in school with the intention of using it for the advancement of the ministry.”

DJ Nicholas has earned numerous accolades across the USA and the Caribbean, including Album of the Year at the 2022 Sterling Gospel Music Awards and Outstanding DJ Vocal Performance at the 2025 Bahamas Marlin Awards.

Among his better-known songs are “ Cut It Off,” “Divine Mathematics,” “Holy Ghost Gym,” “Nah Bow,” and “Things Already Betta.” His early hit “Back 2 D Owner” recently went semi-viral on Instagram, continuing to gain traction among gospel music lovers.

He has also collaborated with leading Christian artists such as Todd Dulaney, Anthony Brown, and Deitrick Haddon, and recently contributed intro and ad-libs to Tye Tribbett’s single Holy You (October 2025).

Today, DJ Nicholas tours with his band, On the Shout Band, performing across the Caribbean, committed to community outreach in Central Florida and Jamaica, partners with the Madge Lewis Foundation in South Florida, and is the founder of Bible Addict Apparel, a Christian clothing line that donates a portion of proceeds to charity. He is also a devoted husband and father, celebrating 20 years of marriage.

Professionally, Nicholas works in healthcare.