Medical technologists sue Gov’t over unpaid wages

Five medical technologists have sued the Government over an alleged breach of contract and unpaid wages.

The claimants – Nika Palmer, Damois Barnett, Rachael Adenigbagbe, Naidia Rachel James and Karon McDonald – were employed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and resigned at varying periods between October 2022 and November 2023.

The five technologists claim that the ministry repeatedly broke promises to pay the outstanding money, leaving them to cover escalating legal fees and other personal expenses out of pocket.

The claimants are seeking general damages and a formal court order compelling the Ministry of Labour to hand over copies of their employment contracts to them or their lawyer.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to order the Government to provide a full financial accounting of all unpaid wages and salary adjustments, issue the final payouts, and cover their legal costs.

The five technologists allege that while the public-sector workers reclassification increased their overall pay, they never received an itemised breakdown of the exact figures and back pay owed to them.

The claimants say they made representations to the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding the outstanding salaries but did not receive the monies despite several promises.

On January 27, 2026, their attorney wrote to the permanent secretary in the health ministry, making demands for the outstanding salaries.

They received a response on March 2 indicating that the letter had been sent to the relevant branch for intervention. A further letter on March 10 indicated that the principal financial officer would sort out the information relating to the outstanding salaries and wages.

However, citing several unfulfilled commitments, the five technologists have filed their lawsuit.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com