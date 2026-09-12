Liverpool and Chelsea stumble in EPL

Liverpool and Chelsea dropped more points in the English Premier League after being held to surprise draws at home on Saturday.

Liverpool’s big money forwards Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola could not find a way past winless Fulham in a goalless contest at Anfield.

Chelsea’s fragile defense was exposed again by newly promoted Hull in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa’s nightmare start to the season continued with a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Substitute Zian Flemming scored a 90th-minute winner as Ipswich beat Crystal Palace 3-2, while Bournemouth and Brentford drew 2-2.

Tottenham is still without a goal after a 0-0 draw with Everton.

Liverpool has spent more than half a billion dollars rebuilding its attack over the past two seasons, but was nullified by a Fulham team that had not kept a clean sheet and was pointless going into the game.

In front of a frustrated Anfield crowd, Andoni Iraola’s expensively assembled team was held to a draw for the third time this season, halting the momentum of back-to-back wins, including a midweek victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

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