Over 150 Burger Gully residents to be relocated

More than 150 residents along Burger Gully in Kingston could be relocated as the Government moves to address persistent flooding that has repeatedly forced families from their homes.

The announcement was made on Sunday by East Kingston and Port Royal Member of Parliament, Phillip Paulwell, who said the relocation proposal has been accepted by the Government.

Speaking at his constituency conference at Vauxhall High School, Paulwell described conditions near the gully as untenable.

For residents, the problem is familiar. Each time it rains heavily, families brace for flooding, moving belongings to higher ground or evacuating as water rises.

One resident said the situation has become routine and blamed delays in fixing the waterway.

“This is a regular occurrence because of the gully that needs to be fixed. It has been the cry of the community for the last two and a half years,” the resident said.

“We have been begging the National Works Agency. Engineers have visited and estimates were done, but nothing has started.”

The uncertainty, the resident added, leaves families in constant fear whenever rain is forecast.

Paulwell said the relocation is intended to provide a permanent solution for those closest to the gully, rather than relying only on infrastructure repairs.

“I’m happy the Government has accepted a proposal for the relocation of persons living closest to Burger Gully,” he said.

“Every time rain starts, I’m waiting for the calls. Even with repairs, that wall can’t be high enough.”

He said some residents have lived there for decades, making the process significant.

“We’ve identified land on Mountain View Avenue and are exploring other options,” he said.

Paulwell added that the HOPE programme could be used to develop housing for affected families.

“Through HOPE, the Government can build tenements,” he said. “This will give people enduring flooding proper accommodation.”

The proposal comes amid ongoing concerns about the gully’s condition and capacity.

For residents, flooding means disrupted routines, damaged belongings, and constant uncertainty about the next storm.

Paulwell said engineering works alone are not enough to protect those living immediately beside the gully.

Relocation, he said, would move the most vulnerable families out of harm’s way and into safer housing.

- Corey Robinson

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