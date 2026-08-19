ECC launches child development screening

Recognising that every child deserves the best possible start in life, the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) has embarked upon the National Administration of the Ages and Stages Questionnaire-Jamaica (ASQ-J), a nationwide developmental screening initiative which continues until September 4.

“The initiative reflects Jamaica’s commitment to identifying children’s developmental needs early and connecting families with the support they may require … . Not every developmental concern is immediately obvious. Some children who experience challenges with communication, movement or problem-solving may simply be described as ‘taking their time’,” the ECC says.

“Others quietly adapt in ways that can mask developmental concerns until they become more noticeable in the classroom. By then, valuable opportunities for early support may already have been missed. Research consistently shows that the earliest years of life are the most important period of human development. During this time, the brain develops rapidly, laying the foundation for lifelong learning, health and well-being. When developmental concerns are recognised early, children are more likely to receive timely interventions that improve their readiness for school and long-term outcomes.”

The initiative also forms part of Jamaica’s broader early screening and referral pathway. The process begins with the Jamaica School Readiness Assessment (JSRA), which is administered to children ages four and five to assess school readiness and identify those who might require additional developmental support. Children identified as ‘at risk’ through the JSRA might then be referred for the ASQ-J, a secondary developmental screening tool that provides more detailed information about specific areas of development, so that interventions can be better targeted.

CHILDREN’S RIGHTS

According to the ECC, the initiative also reflects Jamaica’s commitment to children’s rights. It supports the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, including every child’s right to survival and development (Article 6), parental support (Article 18), inclusion (Article 23), and the highest attainable standard of health (Article 24). It also advances Vision 2030 Jamaica’s National Goal 1, which seeks to empower every Jamaican to achieve his or her fullest potential.

The ASQ-J is a culturally modified version of the internationally recognised Ages & Stages Questionnaires (ASQ®), adapted specifically for Jamaican children. It focuses on key areas of development, including communication, problem-solving, movement and personal-social skills, providing valuable information that helps parents and educators better understand how a child is progressing.

“As the national administration continues until September 4, 2026, parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate through their child’s early childhood institution. Their involvement is essential in helping practitioners gain a better understanding of each child’s development and ensuring that children receive the right support at the right time,” The ECC tells The Gleaner.

“Children who receive the right support early are better equipped to participate confidently in school, build stronger relationships, and realise their potential. Families become more informed and empowered. Educators gain valuable insights that help them respond to children’s individual needs. Communities become stronger when every child is given the opportunity to succeed.”

‘NOT TO LABEL’

Through the National Administration of the ASQ-J, the Early Childhood Commission is helping to ensure that no child’s potential goes unnoticed. By investing in early identification and timely intervention today, Jamaica is building stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger nation for generations to come.

It is not about testing children, but about understanding them. Importantly, the ECC says, the ASQ-J is not an examination. It is not designed to label children. It is much more than a national exercise; it is an investment in Jamaica’s future.

“Instead, it identifies children’s strengths while highlighting areas where additional support may be beneficial. For many families, the screening provides reassurance that their child is developing as expected. For others, it creates an opportunity for timely support when it can have the greatest impact,” the ECC also says.

For more than two decades, the ECC has led Jamaica’s efforts to strengthen early childhood development through policies, standards and programmes that support children from birth to eight years. The National Administration of the ASQ-J represents another important step into that journey.

editorial@gleanerjm.com