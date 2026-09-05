St James MC to activate funding for water trucking

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon says that the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) will soon activate funding to have water trucked to the parish’s drought-hit communities.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Friday, Vernon said that the emergency measures are part of this year’s disaster-mitigation plans.

“I want to assure our residents that we fully recognise the gravity of this drought and the strain it places on families, schools, and communities across the parish," he said. "The StJMC will be activating emergency funding shortly, trucking to the most vulnerable areas, and is working closely with the public health department to safeguard the quality of every minor water source under our care.”

To date, Jamaica has experienced roughly three months of below-average rainfall at a time when the country would normally receive rainfall needed to recharge aquifers, replenish wells and rivers, and restore storage facilities.

The Government had previously announced an allocation of $500 million for drought relief ahead of the official reopening of schools on September 7, with the National Water Commission (NWC) to be given $150 million to truck water to schools, health centres, and other critical facilities.

Of the remaining $350 million, $200 million is to be channelled through members of parliament to assist their constituencies, and $150 million will be distributed among municipalities to help communities that are outside the NWC’s service network.

In the meantime, Vernon urged the residents of St James to exercise water conservation as much as possible, in order to protect the parish’s water supply and avoid having to put mandatory restrictions in place.

“We will be looking at tightening infrastructure approvals so that new developments cannot proceed without sustainable water plans in place. These actions reflect our commitment to both immediate relief and long-term resilience,” said Vernon. “While the drought is severe, the corporation is actively managing the crisis with strong, targeted measures. Together, we will endure this challenge and safeguard the well-being of St James.”

On August 17, the NWC implemented a prohibition order against wasting water in several parishes to include St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Ann, following weeks of daily water lock-offs.

Following that order, Water Minister Matthew Samuda announced that the prolonged lack of rainfall has placed increasing pressure on Jamaica’s primary water sources, making water conservation a necessity.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com