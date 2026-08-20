Education minister dismisses call to remove ‘political influence’ from school boards

WESTERN BUREAU:

Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon has dismissed concerns that there is a need to remove what some have labelled ‘political influence’ from school boards.

According to Morris Dixon, the key issue should be the qualifications and experience of board members and chairpersons.

“I wouldn’t call it that [political influence]. I am ambivalent to a certain extent in terms of who nominates the chair on the board. I think the key thing is the qualification of the persons and their experience,” Morris Dixon said.

She was responding to a question from Mark Malabver, immediate past president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), who raised concerns about political interference on school boards during a question-and-answer session at the JTA’s 62nd annual conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Trelawny on Wednesday.

“I am sure you know, Minister, that the political interference on many of our boards is a major issue, a point of concern and, from where we sit, what steps are we going to be taking to reduce the political influence on our boards?” Malabver asked.

“I know it is a sensitive issue, Minister, but my personal view is that we have to take a hard-nosed approach to it, and we have to tackle it upfront,” he added.

However, Morris Dixon said her focus would be on ensuring that persons appointed to boards have the competence to properly discharge their responsibilities.

“The work that is needed, look at all what a chair has to sign. You need to have people who understand this, you need to have people who understand human relations (HR) rules,” she said.

“You can’t just wake up and say, ‘I don’t like you, you are not here anymore’, that doesn’t make any sense,” the minister added, pointing to problems arising from decisions made by school boards.

“The ministry has had so many issues with bad HR decisions done by boards, and sometimes the JTA has had to step in, and so it is important that we have qualified people who understand what rules are and the laws, understand the education code and do the work properly; that’s the key thing I will be focused on,” Morris Dixon said.

State Minister for Education Rhoda Crawford, a second-term member of parliament (MP) for Central Manchester, also defended the involvement of MPs in the process.

“I don’t see a difficulty for the members of parliament being involved in that process,” Crawford said.

“I think what is important is that the members of parliament are made to ensure that the persons nominated are fit for purpose, and that they have educational and managerial experience.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com