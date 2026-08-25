Hutchinson plans to rally Labourites for JLP’s fourth term

WESTERN BUREAU:

While J.C. Hutchinson will be stepping down as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) deputy leader in charge of Area Council Four come October, he has made it clear that he plans to remain active to help secure a fourth consecutive term for the party.

In reminding party supporters that he has served as an officer of the area council for more than two decades, Hutchinson said he intends to use his retirement from the position to focus even more on helping the JLP secure victories at the municipal and parliamentary levels.

“I have been an officer of this area council for 29 years, going 30 years. Just about every person who has been elected in this area council has come through my hands,” he told party workers from the Santa Cruz division at a meeting at the St Elizabeth Technical High School on Sunday.

“It is now time for me to sit down and cock up my foot, and go to the beach and enjoy myself,” he said.

However, while he plans to fit more leisure time in his schedule, Hutchinson said he will definitely be in the field for the next local government and parliamentary elections.

“We have to get the fourth term, and to get the fourth term, we have to win the municipal corporations,” said Hutchinson, who did not seek re-election in last September’s general election.

“We have a number of seats that we have to do some selections, and I would like to make sure that all the seats have their candidates in place before October,” he said.

According to Hutchinson, three municipal divisions within Area Council Four – Black River and Siloah in St Elizabeth, and Duncans in Trelawny – have vacancies to be addressed.

“I want to make sure that we bring home the Hanover and Westmoreland municipal corporations. Some people think it can’t happen, but we are going to make it happen,” he said.

Hutchinson also took time out to praise Councillor Christopher Williams, who won the Santa Cruz division in the last local government elections.

“I have not seen any hard-working councillor like I saw with Christopher Williams. He is not only out there getting the work done, but you can see that he is spending the money efficiently and making sure that those who must benefit will benefit,” said Hutchinson.

“I am going to make sure that during my retirement, I am going to be helping Christopher Williams to make sure he wins this seat by a larger majority,” Hutchinson said.

He stressed that his political attention would extend beyond the municipal contest.

“I am going to be part of the North East St Elizabeth team to make sure that Delroy Slowley comes back as a member of parliament,” he said.

Hutchinson also issued a warning to the JLP’s political opponents, making it clear that his decision to step down from the area council leadership would not make him a less formidable campaigner.

“I am just sending out a warning that everybody knows that when I go there and campaign, and those who are not walking and coming in my direction, I make sure they pass one side,” he said.

Hutchinson urged JLP supporters to put internal disagreements aside and operate as a united political force.

“It is a serious time. It is a time when all of us have to unite as one team for us to be successful, let us all put hands and hearts together, and let us work,” he added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com