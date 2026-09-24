Police seize 1,400 pounds of ganja in Westmoreland

Police seized approximately 1,400 pounds of ganja in two separate incidents in Westmoreland on Wednesday night during a coordinated operation.

The first seizure was made about 8:00 pm in Little London, where the police discovered 37 knitted bags containing vegetable matter resembling ganja under a shed. The substance weighed approximately 1,000 pounds.

About three minutes later, at 8:03 pm, another team conducted a search in the neighbouring community of Bluefields, where they reportedly found a ganja field and a nearby shed.

Approximately 400 pounds of ganja were discovered at that location.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizures.

The matter is being investigated by the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.