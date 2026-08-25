Library closure raises fears for students, residents in Oracabessa

“What is a community without a library to help the kids with assignments and things to print?”

That is the question a 15-year-old St Mary student is asking as the Oracabessa Branch Library faces closure, leaving students and residents uncertain about where they will turn for books, Internet access, printing, and a place to study.

The Jamaica Library Service (JLS) says the branch was temporarily closed on August 15 because of concerns about the safety and condition of the building. The closure came ahead of the August 31 expiration of its tenancy arrangement.

The student, who recently transferred from St Mary Technical High School to Oracabessa High School, is no stranger to the library.

“I used to study at that library,” she said.

The Boscobel resident said she relied on the Oracabessa facility for studying before attending St Mary Technical, when she began using the St Mary Parish Library in Port Maria because of its proximity to her school.

But with the start of the new school year at Oracabessa High, she had been looking forward to once again using the Oracabessa Library.

The teenager said having access to the facility would have saved her the time and expense of travelling to Port Maria.

Now, with the library closed, she fears students and other residents will be left without an important resource for education, research and personal development.

“I am thinking about the other kids in Oracabessa region, because most of the kids go to Oracabessa High School and that is the only library for them to use. I am not pleased with it closing, because it would be the library I have to use. To go all the way to Port Maria from Oracabessa, it nuh easy; worse, taxi fare raise ... . It nuh easy. For other kids, their parents don’t have it and they have to rely on the library,” she explained.

LOSING AN IMPORTANT PLACE

For the teenager, the closure is about more than losing a building.

She is urging stakeholders to find another space to house the library, arguing that the community is losing a place where young people can study, access information and pursue their educational goals close to home.

“A lot of children could not read, and they go to the library, take out books and practise,” she said.

However, it is not the first time the community has had to contend with the library’s uncertain future.

Residents say the original Oracabessa Library building fell into such severe disrepair that it became unusable in 2011.

Rather than wait for an institution to step in, residents secured a separate location through a lease, allowing library services to continue.

That temporary space is now being sold, leaving the community without a replacement location.

“It then transferred to a lease location not too far away, so the community could continue to have access. Over time, that lease location also failed inspection. The library was granted an extension that allowed it to continue temporarily. However, I have been informed that the lease property has been sold,” Jakhalia Fletcher said.

“I don’t blame the property owner for exercising the right to sell. However, the concern is that the library operated from a temporary accommodation for approximately 15 years.”

Fletcher, who now resides overseas, said she and her siblings, who were homeschooled, depended heavily on the library.

She credits the facility with helping to shape their academic success.

“All my siblings, we went on to college. I recently went on to earn my master’s degree. My brother earned his bachelor’s degree, and my sister is currently pursuing hers,” she explained.

Fletcher said she wants the next generation to have similar opportunities.

Before its closure, she said attendance had fallen to approximately 25 to 30 students and five adults daily, largely because of leaks and other issues.

Meanwhile, Oracabessa Division Councillor Ramone Henry said he, too, benefited from the library and has been receiving calls from residents concerned about its closure.

Henry said he saw the notice announcing the closure, but there is little information about where the services will be relocated.

He said he is conducting further investigations.

“Oracabessa is a town that serves many different communities. We have Hamilton Mountain, Galina, Mason Hall, Race Course, and the list goes on. We have a nice little population in terms of number. There are many different households that benefit,” he added.

Henry said the library remains an important resource, particularly because of the technological services it provides.

“The library itself has technological aspects where it has computers and printers, and persons print projects and all of that. Not everybody have a printer at home, even when a person would have a laptop,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, the JLS said the decision to temporarily cease operations was taken as a necessary precaution to protect the staff and members of the public.

The JLS said an assessment found that the building requires extensive repairs and is no longer suitable for continued library services in its current condition.

The closure also follows the impending expiration of the tenancy arrangement, as the property is slated for divestment.

The JLS said the lessor had accommodated the library through several extensions over the years, but both parties have now agreed that the premises should be vacated.

According to the JLS, several efforts have been made to identify an alternative location in Oracabessa, but a suitable facility has not yet been found.

The agency said it remains actively engaged in identifying and assessing potential locations and is committed to securing a suitable facility as quickly as possible.

It said a replacement facility must meet several requirements, including adequate space, accessibility, safety, security and suitability for the library’s collections, equipment and services.

JLS Director General Meauren Thompson acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the closure.

“We recognise that the temporary closure of the Oracabessa branch is disappointing and inconvenient for the residents who have depended on this facility. Despite our legacy of service to the community for over 20 years, the safety of library patrons and our very own staff members remains our priority.”

Thompson said the JLS remains committed to restoring library services in the community.

“Our commitment to the people of Oracabessa has not changed. We are actively pursuing suitable options and will continue working with community stakeholders and residents to restore library services to the community as quickly as possible.”

In the interim, residents are being encouraged to use the St Mary Parish Libray.

The JLS is also exploring options for maintaining some level of library outreach and community engagement in Oracabessa while a permanent facility is identified.

editorial@gleanerjm.com