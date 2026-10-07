Court delays first hearing of Wheatley’s challenge to IC prosecution

The first hearing of Cabinet Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley’s challenge against the Integrity Commission’s (IC) decision to prosecute him for alleged illicit enrichment and other corruption-related offences has been rescheduled for November 12 in the Supreme Court.

The matter, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to allow the attorney general to be served with the claim.

Wheatley was, in July, granted leave for a judicial review of the Integrity Commission’s decision.

At the same time, the IC has been barred from filing criminal charges against him until the matter is determined.

Justice David Batts granted permission for Wheatley to proceed with his challenge against the actions of Director of Investigations Kevon Stephenson, Acting Director of Corruption Prosecution Kelly-Ann Murdock, and the Integrity Commission.

Justice Batts ordered that Murdock and the IC “or their successors, are restrained, whether by themselves, their servants or agents or otherwise howsoever, from laying any criminal charge, instituting or continuing any prosecution” against Wheatley founded on the investigation report or the ruling of the director of corruption prosecution until the hearing and determination of the judicial review claim.

The Integrity Commission, in a report tabled in Parliament in June, ruled that Wheatley should face four criminal charges following an investigation by the commission.

The prosecutor recommended charging Wheatley with illicit enrichment after investigators concluded that assets allegedly under his control exceeded his lawful earnings by more than $164 million.

Murdock also recommended two counts of knowingly making false statements in statutory declarations, relating to the periods 2013 to 2017 and 2018 to 2022, as well as one count of failing to provide information requested by the commission’s director of information and complaints.

The investigation report also recommended referring concerns about the tax compliance of a medical business formerly owned by Wheatley to the commissioner general of Tax Administration Jamaica.

Wheatley, the member of parliament for St Catherine South Central, serves as minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for science, technology, and special projects.

He previously served as minister of science, technology, and mining before resigning from the Cabinet in 2018 amid the Petrojam controversy.

Wheatley is represented by Ransford Braham, KC; Abe Dabdoub; and Neco Pagon.

The Integrity Commission is being represented by King’s Counsel Kevin Powell.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com