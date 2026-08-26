Consider use in compiling book lists, Morgan urges schools

WESTERN BUREAU:

Senator Marlon Morgan is urging school administrators to exercise greater care in preparing book lists, arguing that parents are sometimes asked to purchase textbooks and workbooks that end up not being used in the classroom.

Morgan, the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Education, made the appeal while addressing a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) meeting in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

“We do not want to have a perpetuation of parents acquiring books at great costs, making tremendous sacrifices, and then at the end of the school year, the books are not used,” he said.

Morgan said school leaders should pay careful attention to book selections with the expectation that the majority will be actually used by teachers and students.

He acknowledged the significant financial pressure associated with sending children back to school and said parents should not be required to make unnecessary expenditure on educational materials.

At the same time, he encouraged parents and caregivers to ensure that children make use of books they have already purchased even where those books are not extensively used by teachers.

“If you bought a textbook or you bought a workbook at the end of the school year or approaching the school year, you see, as parents or as grandparents or as caregivers, that the books were not used by the teacher in class, ensure that your child goes through the book and reads the book because an investment in a book can never be a wasted investment,” he said.

He said the issue requires cooperation between schools and parents.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL INVOLVEMENT

Morgan also used the occasion to appeal to fathers to get involved in back-to-school preparations.

“ ... The men are equally responsible for turning out our boys and girls, our young men and women for school. I’m appealing to them to play a great role as well. Assist the mothers with the back-to-school preparation. Don’t leave the burden on the women only,” he said.

The parliamentary secretary further urged parents to become more involved in their children’s education by attending school consultations and meetings.

According to him, parents should demonstrate the same commitment to their children’s education that they show when attending to other family responsibilities.

“Take seriously your role in your child’s life in relation to showing up at the school, being involved in the parent-teacher association, being at the parent consultation session,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com