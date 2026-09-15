Speeding remains leading cause of fatal road crashes

Speeding remains the leading cause of fatal road crashes in Jamaica, accounting for 24 per cent of road deaths recorded between April and June this year.

In the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) 2026 year-to-date report, Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the ITA, Dontae Matthews, urged all road users to remain alert in their daily commute.

He noted that the ITA is fully committed to supporting targeted enforcement initiatives and continuing public education efforts to promote safer road usage.

“Through sustained collaboration with public- and private-sector partners, the authority will continue to champion initiatives that encourage lasting behaviour change and help reduce preventable crashes and fatalities,” he said.

According to the report, Jamaica recorded 75 fatal crashes, resulting in 83 deaths during the April to June period, with motorcyclists, pedestrians, private motor-vehicle drivers and passengers among the groups most affected.

Additionally, St Ann, St Catherine, Westmoreland, Manchester and St James collectively accounted for 57 per cent of all road fatalities during the period.

As of September 15, 2026, Jamaica has recorded 209 fatal crashes, resulting in the loss of 242 lives.

This represents a 10 per cent reduction when compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

- JIS

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.