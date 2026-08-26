St Catherine teen remanded after allegedly stealing Hennessy and cash from relatives

A 19-year-old male who is accused of breaking into his relatives’ home and stealing cash and other items was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Herron Fearon is charged with housebreaking and larceny.

When the matter was mentioned, the complainants declined mediation, saying Fearon is a habitual thief and that they are tired of his behaviour.

Parish Judge Venese Blackstock-Murray subsequently ordered Fearon remanded until October 5.

Allegations are that on August 9, the complainants, who are reportedly Fearon’s relatives, securely locked their home in Content, St Catherine, and left.

Upon returning the following day, they discovered that the house had been broken into and US$500, C$200, $30,000 in Jamaican currency and a bottle of Hennessy liquor were missing.

A report was made to the Bog Walk police, who launched an investigation.

Fearon was subsequently arrested, and the bottle of Hennessy was recovered.

He was later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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