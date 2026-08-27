Wild about animals

Hi, boys and girls!

Last time, Madison and Kaylie took us beneath the waves at Dolphin Cove. Now, the Children’s Own Watch & Win Animal Kingdom adventure continues — but this time, we’re staying on dry land!

We’re heading to Hope Zoo, where there are furry, scaly, and feathery friends waiting to meet us. Madison and Kaylie will find out more about the animals that live there and meet some of the people responsible for keeping them healthy and well cared for.

Keep your Children’s Own page close to discover more about the wonderful world of land animals.

Ready, young explorers? Let’s go wild!

Zoo Vet for a day

Animals can’t tell a veterinarian how they are feeling with words, so zoo vets have to be great observers! They watch how animals eat, move, and behave. They also pay attention to changes that might mean an animal needs a closer look. At Hope Zoo, caring for the animals includes monitoring their health, diets, and behaviour.

Be a Vet Detective!

Which clues might tell a veterinarian that an animal needs extra attention? Circle the correct answers.

A. An animal eats its usual meal.

B. An animal suddenly stops eating.

C. An animal moves around as it normally does.

D. An animal suddenly starts moving very differently.

E. An animal behaves as it usually does.

F. An animal suddenly starts behaving very differently.

Notes

Choose one of the clues you circled.

Why do you think the veterinarian should take a closer look?

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Furry, Scaly or Feathery?

From soft fur to smooth scales and colourful feathers, animals have different types of body coverings. During their Hope Zoo adventure, Madison and Kaylie meet some furry, scaly and feathery friends.

Crack the Animal Code!

Look carefully at each animal in the picture. Decide what type of body covering it has, then write the correct letter beside it.

F = Fur

S = Scales

B = Feathers

Look Closer!

Choose one of the animals and take a closer look.

Animal: __________________________

What else do you notice about its body?

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How do you think that feature helps the animal?

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Zoo Adventures!

Madison and Kaylie got a closer look at some of the amazing animals that call Hope Zoo home. Here are a few snapshots from their day of exploring, learning, and making some new animal friends!

Create a Wild Habitat!

Animals need the right surroundings to stay healthy and comfortable. A good habitat provides important things such like food, water, shelter, and space to move and explore.

Your Mission

Take a close look at the iguana’s habitat, then bring the scene to life!

Colour the iguana and its habitat.

Find and colour:

something the iguana can eat

a source of water

a place it can use for shelter

something it can climb on or explore

Draw one more thing you think the iguana would need in its habitat.

Tell Us!

What did you add to the habitat, and why?

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Complete Your Collection!

You made it to the end of the Children’s Own Watch & Win badge adventure!

This week, you can collect the final TWO badges and complete your set of eight.

Badge #7 of 8 – Zootopia

Badge #8 of 8 – You’re a star

Cut them out, add them to your collection and see if you now have all 8 Watch & Win badges!

Follow TVJ and Children’s Own Instagram and YouTube pages for details on how to win.