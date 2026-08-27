Second senior cop’s home searched as cocaine probe widens

The St Andrew home of another high-ranking police officer is now being searched by agents from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

The senior cop was previously assigned to the now disbanded Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division (C-TOC).

The search operation, which began early Thursday morning, is the second in successive days targeting a high-ranking police officer who was assigned to C-TOC.

Both search operations are linked to the widening investigation into the illegal cocaine found in a storage facility at the now disbanded police Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division, sources revealed.

Nearly one dozen senior cops and army officers are the targets of the investigation, The Gleaner reported today, citing law enforcement sources.

MOCA confirmed on Wednesday that its agents were engaged in a series of operations to execute search and seizure warrants at a number of locations across Kingston and St Andrew “as part of an ongoing investigation”.

However, director of communications at MOCA, Major Basil Jarrett, declined to divulge any information about the investigation or the operations.

In January the police reported that an audit of C-TOC uncovered two illegal parcels of cocaine inside a storage facility there.

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