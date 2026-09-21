Recovery pitch

WESTERN BUREAU:

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has unveiled a five-point recovery strategy for western Jamaica, accusing the Government of failing thousands of residents still struggling to rebuild their homes, businesses and livelihoods nearly 11 months after Hurricane Melissa.

Addressing the public session of the People’s National Party’s (PNP) 88th Annual Conference at Independence Park in Savanna-la-Mar on Sunday, Golding called for a publicly accessible reconstruction dashboard, dedicated financial support for farmers and small businesses, faster settlement of insurance claims, climate-resilient rebuilding, and a special land-titling programme for disaster-affected communities.

“We did not come here merely to describe your suffering. We came to say what must now be done,” Golding told supporters gathered in the western parish, which was among those hardest hit by the Category 5 hurricane last October.

Reconstruction dashboard

The conference marked the first time the PNP has staged its national conference outside Kingston, with the party saying the shift was intended to demonstrate solidarity with communities still recovering from Melissa.

Golding said the first plank of the proposed recovery programme would be the establishment of a public reconstruction dashboard detailing every damaged school, health facility, road and public building, along with the money allocated, contractor responsible, and deadline for completion.

He noted that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness had indicated in November 2025 that a dashboard was being finalised, but charged that 10 months later, it had still not materialised.

His second proposal is for what he described as a properly funded recovery facility for farmers, fisherfolk and small businesses, allowing them to replace equipment, restore production, and rehire workers.

Golding also called for the accelerated settlement of legitimate insurance claims, arguing that policyholders who had paid their premiums should not be left waiting indefinitely.

“Where delay becomes unreasonable, the regulators, the Government, and, if necessary, Parliament must act,” he said.

The opposition leader said reconstruction should also make western Jamaica more resilient to future disasters, including stronger roofs and public buildings, improved drainage, more resilient electricity and water systems, and construction standards appropriate for a country increasingly exposed to powerful storms.

His fifth proposal would establish a special land-titling and adjudication programme in disaster-affected communities, arguing that families without legal ownership of the land on which their homes stand face additional obstacles in rebuilding.

“Families cannot rebuild securely without the peace of mind of owning the land where their home is built,” he said.

Golding insisted that residents should also have a direct role in determining reconstruction priorities rather than having decisions made exclusively in Kingston.

“Community organisations, churches, farmers, business operators and local representatives must be involved in setting priorities and monitoring delivery,” he said.

Golding used the auditor general’s findings on the Hurricane Melissa relief programme to bolster his criticism of the recovery effort, pointing to the low level of expenditure from donated funds.

The auditor general’s May report found that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management had received approximately $1.44 billion in donations for Hurricane Melissa through the Support Jamaica website and direct donations, but only $26.2 million, representing 1.8 per cent, had been spent as at February 23, 2026. The report said the expenditure remained unchanged when the draft report was issued on April 2.

Golding described the situation as a “shameful breach of trust”, arguing that money donated by Jamaicans and other well-wishers to assist hurricane victims should have reached those in need more quickly.

He also charged that thousands of people who lost roofs or suffered other damage had faced inadequate or delayed assistance, while farmers, small-business operators and families dealing with increased living costs continued to struggle.

The opposition leader said the decision to stage the conference in Westmoreland was deliberate, describing the devastation he witnessed when he travelled to western Jamaica following the hurricane.

He recalled seeing flattened homes, damaged schools, ruined farms, downed electricity infrastructure, and debris across affected communities.

“We have come west because this is where the pain has been greatest, where the recovery has been slowest, and where the need for determined leadership is most urgent,” Golding said.

He said the PNP’s proposed approach would be to “rebuild with transparency”, restore livelihoods, strengthen infrastructure and secure land ownership, while giving affected communities a role in the decisions surrounding their recovery.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com