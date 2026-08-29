Keith Lattimore, former national footballer, has died

Former national footballer Keith Lattimore has died at the age of 75.

It’s reported that he complained of shortness of breath yesterday and was taken to hospital where he died.

Lattimore was a longtime sports officer at the Institute of Sports before his retirement.

A respected football coach, Lattimore has guided teams in the national women's league as well as the schoolboy and schoolgirl leagues.

He also served for many years as a stringer for the sports department at Radio Jamaica.

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